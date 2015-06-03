Ogu Shifts Focus To Hapoel Beer Sheva After World Cup No Show

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has turned his focus to club engagements with Isreali champions, Hapoel Beer Sheva after his inability to get any playing time with the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ogu was one of the seven players unused by coach Gernot Rohr at the tournament before the Eagles crashed out in the group stages.

He told Completesportsnigeria.com in Lagos on Monday that the exit was a painful one but admits there were lessons learnt at the manner of the exit.

“The World Cup was a great tournament and I am happy to be part of it. I am still ready as ever to represent my country despite not playing but now I have to focus on my team’s (Hapoel Beer Sheva) UEFA Champions League qualification game,” he told CSN.

The Camels will face Estonian outfit, Flora in their first qualifying round first leg tie away next Tuesday and the Nigerian international is looking forward to the game.

“We have not reached the group stage of the UEFA Champions league in a while and in the last four seasons we have come close. So this time. aside defending the title that is another objective.”

Ogu scored three goals in 29 league games for Hapoel Beer Sheva who retained their Israeli title for a record third time.

​Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia in their opening game in Kaliningrad but bounced back from the defeat to beat Iceland 2-0 only to lose 2-1 to Argentina in a crucial final group game in Saint Petersburg where a draw would have been enough to secure a berth in the round of 16.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN