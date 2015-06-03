Hazard: It Will Be Magnificent To Face Brazil In World Cup Q/Finals

By Adeboye Amosu:

Belgium captain Eden Hazard has described the prospect of facing Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as magnificent.

The Red Devils came back from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 in their second round encounter on Monday.

And the Chelsea winger has now set his sights on defeating Brazil on Friday and booking a place in the last four.

“The reaction we showed today was great and maybe it is this type of match we needed for the future as we could have been eliminated but we are into the quarter-finals,” he told reporters after the game.

“When it comes to the match on Friday, it is going to be magnificent because playing against Brazil is always amazing as a football player. We are going to rest really well and going to really try to win that match.”

