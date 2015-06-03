Premier League Clubs Huddersfield, Fulham Chase Musa

By Adeboye Amosu:

English Premier League clubs Huddersfield and Fulham are eyeing a move for Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

Musa, 25, impressed for Nigeria at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite the country’s early exit from the competition.

He scored two sublime goals in the Super Eagles 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group game and was also impressive in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

The former Kano Pillars star has struggled to pin down a regular shirt at Leicester City after arriving from Russian club CSKA Moscow in a £16.6million move in 2016.

The versatile forward spent the second half of last season on loan at his old club CSKA Moscow.

And according to a report in Mirror.co.uk, Huddersfield and Fulham are weighing up a move for the player who still has two years left on his contract with Leicester City.

The two clubs are looking to boost their attacking options ahead of the new season and see the Nigerian as a valuable asset.

Huddersfield were nearly relegated last season, while Fulham won promotion from the SkyBet Championship.

