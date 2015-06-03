Switzerland Coach: We Were Not At Our Best Against Sweden

Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic has admitted that his side were not at their best during their 1-0 defeat to Sweden in the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Petkovic also claimed that he was disappointed with the outcome of the game but was quick to congratulate the opponent.

“We’re sorely disappointed, the whole team is. We clearly wanted to do more,” Petkovic told reporters after the game.

“But we also congratulate the Swedish team as they have done precisely what they are very good at, and it has been enough to beat us. Once they score a goal, they’re an extremely tough nut to crack.

“We should have done better but were simply below par and not good enough to win the game. There was something missing in that match from us but in all the games Sweden have been involved in, their opponents have had a difficult time developing the emotions and momentum you need.

“In the last 10 or 15 minutes, we tried to play with more emotion and it went better, I think. But in the end it wasn’t enough.”

Sweden, who won the match thanks to an Emil Forsberg goal in the second half, will face either England or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

