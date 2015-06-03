Sweden Overcome Switzerland To Seal Quarter-Final Ticket

Sweden have earned a place in the quarter-finals of the Russia 2018 World Cup with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over

Switzerland in Tuesday’s clash in St Petersburg.

Both teams had chances in the game but it was Sweden who secured victory at the end of the day.

A deflected effort from Emil Forsberg in the second got the job done for Sweden, who reach the last eight of this tournament for just the second time since 1958.

Switzerland had Michael Lang dismissed during the closing stages of the game for a professional foul but it mattered little as Sweden saw out the remaining seconds to secure the win.

Sweden will face the winners of the round of 16 game between England and Colombia in the quarter-finals.

