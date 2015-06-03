Table Tennis: Aruna Now 20th Best Player In The World

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna moved up two spot in the latest ITTF World Ranking for the month of July reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Nigerian star, ranked 22nd in June, is now the 20th best player in the world.

It’s the second time this year, that the Sporting Lisbon player will be breaking into the top 20 in the world having made the same spot in January 2018 – being the first Nigerian t o achieve the feat.

The 29 year old star is also the topmost ranked player in Africa surpassing Egypt’s Omar Assar who dropped from 17th to 21st

Aruna amassed 10234 points compared to Assar’s 10233 in the latest ranking.

China’s Fan Zhendong retained the number one spot in the world ranking for the fourth consecutive month. Timo Boll is second in the ranking after climbing two spots up

Lin Gaoyuan climbed up to third from fifth place. Dimitrij Ovtcharov now occupies the No.4 position. Zhang Jike makes up the top five.

Zhendong’s compatriots- Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and World champion and Lee Sangsu are sixth and seventh. Tomokazu Harimoto is No. 8, Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting is ninth while Hugo Calderano is now at No.10.

