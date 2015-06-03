Wenger Tips France, Brazil, England To Win World Cup

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger believes one of France, Brazil or England will win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

France and Brazil have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals after coming out winners in their respective second round games against Argentina and Mexico.

England will look to join the two countries when they face Colombia in their second round clash on Tuesday in Moscow.

“My heart favourite is of course France,” he told beIn Sports .

“I said many times that no country under 40million people has won the World Cup since 1954, since after the Second World War.

“But I ask you, can we get out Belgium who is a smaller country than 40m? I think they have the quality.”

On Gareth Southgate’s side he said: “Nobody speaks about England but they are dangerous.

“Can we have a surprise with Croatia? They have the quality.

“But I would say at the moment England – nobody speaks about England but they are dangerous – Brazil or France.”

When asked to just pick one, the Frenchman said: “If I choose one it is France.”

