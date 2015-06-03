Idowu’s Agent Denies CSKA, Spartak Moscow Links

By Johnny Edward: Brian Idowu’s agent William Davila has debunked reports linking his player with a move to CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Idowu has been linked with a move away from Amkar Perm following his performances for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia wher he played in all three games for Nigeria.

Davila admitted to a Russian online website, championat.com that he has been in contact with another Moscow based team (either of Dynamo Moscow, Locomotiv Moscow) which is aside from CSKA Moscow and Spartak Moscow.

He also revealed that his player will be willing to play in Russia if the conditions are favourable.

“I do not know anything about CSKA’s interest in Idowu,” Davila told championat.com.

“I had contact with another Moscow club, but it’s not CSKA and not Spartak. I can say nothing more. Does Brian want to play in Russia? Why not? But it all depends on the conditions.”

