By Adeboye Amosu:

Joachim Low has decided to stay on as Germany ‘s head coach despite the country’s shocking early ouster from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

There were pressure on Low to quit his post following the world champions exit at the group stage in Russia.

He signed a new four-year deal with the German Football Federation just a month before their group stage exit.

Low will now honour his contract, according to German newspaper Bild, which runs until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he will be tasked with making amends having received support from German Football Federation president Reinhard Grindel.

Germany picked only one win from three group matches in Russia.

They lost 1-0 to Mexico in their first group game, defeated Sweden 2-1 in the second and fell to a surprise 2-0 loss against South Korea in the last group game.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN