England 1-1 Colombia - NINE THINGS YOU MISSED from World Cup clash

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Published: 17:08 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 20:22 EDT, 3 July 2018

England are in the World Cup quarter-finals after a pulsating win on penalties against Colombia.

There were a huge number of talking points, from Diego Maradona wearing a Colombia shirt, hundreds of empty seats on Centre Court at Wimbledon and Wes Brown becoming an England legend...

Sportsmail were on hand to pick up anything you might have missed from the dramatic shootout victory.

England are into the last-eight after a dramatic victory over Colombia on Tuesday night





George Lineker dons his dad's old World Cup shirt

Gary Lineker won the Golden Boot in the 1986 World Cup and his son George dusted off his dad's old shirt for the Colombia clash.

The former England striker scored six times in Mexico in the classic Umbro kit and his son will have hoped for a bit of that luck in Spartak Stadium.

George Lineker tweeted that he'd 'nicked it from the trophy cabinet... because it's coming home.'

George Lineker wore his dad's 1986 World Cup shirt to the game at Spartak Stadium

Maradona the Colombia fan

Diego Maradona, England's nemesis from the 1986 tournament was never going to be supporting the Three Lions in this one was he?

The Argentina legend has become one of the cult figures during this tournament for his theatric celebrations from the stands.

Now the 57-year-old shared a snap from the comfort of his armchair, wearing the Colombia shirt. 'We are all with Colombia,' he wrote alongside the picture.

Diego Maradona shared a picture of himself in the Colombia shirt on his Instagram story

Centre Court deserted

Centre Court, the first week of Wimbledon, a balmy summer's evening and a British player in action. You'd expect the iconic arena to be packed.

But there were far fewer Panama hats than usual as many prioritised England's last-16 showdown on Tuesday evening.

Yelena Ostapenko and Katy Dunne were, unfortunately for them, playing second fiddle to the drama unfolding in Moscow.

Pictures of Centre Court showed plenty of empty seats during the England game in Russia

Jelena Ostapenko and Katy Dunne played their first-round tie in front of a largely empty arena

(Even players themselves opted for the football)

Kyle Edmund posted this photo on his Twitter page as he tuned in to the game after his win

England 'legend' Wes Brown speaks to crowd

With 21 caps and one goal in an England shirt, Wes Brown wouldn't be the obvious choice if you were asked to name an 'England legend'.

The former Manchester United defender, who now plays for Kerala Blasters in India, spoke to the crowd before kick-off.

The caption on the big screen read: 'FIFA legend - England'. Stop laughing.

Wes Brown was an unconventional choice of 'legend', having only played 21 times for England

The former Manchester United defender spoke to the crowd in Spartak Stadium before kick off

World's worst signs

I feel an element of guilt for mocking World Cup fever in any form but these signs are beyond reproach.

'Kane score a goal', is beautiful in its simplicity. There's no messing about with the encouragement, just a helpful reminder to the England striker do his job.

'Falcao the best', makes up for the lack of punctuation with the painted-on Colombia flag and the surge of pride its holder clearly feels when brandishing his work for the camera.

And Jon, remember to feed the cat.

If only the quality of the signs matched the enthusiasm with which they were paraded

One supporter took the opportunity to remind Jon to keep the cat alive at home

Sterling gives Mina a piggyback

If you could ask Raheem Sterling which Colombia player he'd least enjoy clambering on his back, the 6ft 5in, 94kg Yerry Mina would probably be his answer.

The Barcelona centre-back was all over Sterling in the first half and was pictured on top of the winger with one arm around his neck.

There was almost comical size mismatch between the pair and their physical battle was a fascinating sideshow, even leading some Twitter users to label Mina as Sterling's new backpack.

Raheem Sterling had to deal with the enormous defender Yerry Mina climbing on his back

Maguire wants VAR for headbutt

In the flashpoint of the first-half, Jordan Henderson was headbutted by Wilmar Barrios.

The initial blow was to his chest but rose to the Liverpool midfielder's chin. Harry Maguire was among the England players seething at the foul play.

He drew the VAR signal with his hands, imploring the officials to take a closer look. After checking, somehow it was decided that a yellow would suffice. Gary Neville called it a 'stonewall' penalty at half-time.

And he was in the thick of it with a 'dive'

In the second half the Colombian players began to lose their heads.

They fumed as Harry Maguire went down in the box without contact from the defender.

To be fair the centre-back got back to his feet and told the referee there was no contact and he'd taken evasive action.

England centre back Harry Maguire went down despite not being touched in the penalty box

The defender's 'dive' prompted wild criticisms from the Colombian players in the second-half

Kane's wife lauds husband's balls

As millions of England fans prayed for the England striker to keep his nerve when Harry Kane stepped up to take his second-half penalty, one was particularly overjoyed that he stuck it away.

Katie Goodland, Kane's wife, wrote: 'Balls of steel' on her Instagram story.

Nobody would argue with that and Kane's sixth goal of the tournament equalled Gary Lineker's Golden Boot winning total of 32 years ago.