Gareth Southgate says his players have written their names into English folklore

Gareth Southgate believes his heroic players have written their names in English football folklore after they ended their penalty shoot-out hoodoo during a euphoric night in Moscow.

Eric Dier struck home the winning spot-kick after Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s effort to secure England a quarter-final clash against Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

Tottenham midfielder Dier’s crucial penalty sparked wild scenes of celebration amongst the players and coaching staff as England clinched their first shootout win since Euro 1996.

England manager Gareth Southgate told his players to own the process before penalties

Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty to send England through to the World Cup quarter-finals





But England saw victory in normal time snatched away from them as Yerry Mina thumped home a last gasp equaliser after Harry Kane put Southgate’s side ahead from the spot.

England were forced to deal with some nervy moments in extra-time as Colombia pushed for a winner, while Southgate also revealed he had to change his list of five provisional penalty takers after Ashley Young’s substitution and Dier’s late introduction.

And Southgate praised his side’s fighting spirit, saying: ‘They have created their own story and made history.

‘We played so well in the 90 minutes, We showed resilience to come back from huge disappointment and kept calm.

England's players celebrate after beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties in their last-16 tie

‘It's huge credit to all our players and staff. Shootouts are tough. We had talked long and hard about owning the process of a shootout.

‘Our list of five takers altered because of the changes we made but we had some young players who showed resilience under pressure.

‘The players have taken it all on board, it's a special moment for us.'

But Southgate has urged his team not to dwell too long on their victorious night, instead refocusing ahead of their quarter final against Sweden.

‘Tonight’s a special moment but now I'm thinking about Sweden,’ he said.

‘I want us to go on. Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years. I don't want to go home yet.’

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a crucial save before Dier scored England's crucial spot kick

England players found themselves deeply frustrated by numerous instances of Colombian gamesmanship as they sought to influence referee Mark Geiger at regular intervals.

Similarly, however, Colombia were furious at the award of England’s penalty after Carlos Sanchez was adjudged to have wrestled Kane to the ground.

And Southgate explained he feels his young side are more streetwise: ‘We didn't rise to it which was brilliant, in general.

'A couple of times we lost our cool. It was an away game, to deal with it all was exceptional.

‘But maybe we’re playing our game more by the rules the rest of the world are playing. But we kept our dignity and our sportsmanship, and if we were down it was because we were fouled.’

Pickford celebrates after the penalty shootout which saw England through to the last eight

However, Southgate could face injury issues going into the clash against the Swedes after Young and Kyle Walker limped off, while Jamie Vardy appeared to be struggling with a groin problem late on.

‘It’s like a scene from M.A.S.H. in that dressing room, some from cramp and others needing assessment. We’ll know more in the next 36 hours,' Southgate added.

Captain Kane echoed his manager’s sentiments, saying: ‘We are so unlucky not to go through in 90 minutes.

‘No one laid on the floor and we stood there when it counted. It was a big night for England. This will give us more belief.

‘In the shootout we had to stand up and that's what we have done. We are through to the next round and that is the most important thing.’

Hero Pickford revealed Tuesday night’s save was the result of watching videos of Colombia’s penalty takers: ‘I did all the research [on the penalty takers] so we had a fair idea.

England's players run towards goalkeeper Pickford before celebrating the win over Colombia

‘[Radamel] Falcao was the only one who didn't go the way. I've got the power and the agility. I'm not the biggest goalie but I have the power. We knew we had this game if it went to penalties.’

Dier heaped praise on Pickford, whose stop allowed the Tottenham midfielder to score the decisive spot-kick whilst also praising his side’s fighting spirit as they overcame the blow of conceding the heartbreaking equaliser.

‘Incredible. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and he has a fantastic attitude. He makes himself big in goal and he’s brilliant in training,’ said Dier.

And Dier also indicated that he was not on the provisional penalty takers list, but instantly volunteered as he sought to make amends for a golden headed opportunity during the final stages of normal time.

‘It was a nervous one. I've never really been in a situation like that before but felt I had to score after missing the header at the end so I'm just thankful I scored,’ Dier added.