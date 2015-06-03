Gareth Southgate says his players have written their names into English folklore

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

Paul Harris

Paul Harris

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Gareth Southgate says his players have written their names into English folklore

Gareth Southgate says his players have written their names into English folklore as he reveals he had to change his selected penalty takers after Eric Dier's late introduction

  • England beat Colombia in the last-16 of the World Cup in Russia on Tuesday 
  • England progressed to the quarter-finals after beating Colombia on penalties 
  • Gareth Southgate said afterwards he told his players to 'own the process'
  • Southgate also believes his players have written their names in English folklore 
  • The Three Lions will take on Sweden in the last-eight in Samara on Saturday

By Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:48 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 20:14 EDT, 3 July 2018

Gareth Southgate believes his heroic players have written their names in English football folklore after they ended their penalty shoot-out hoodoo during a euphoric night in Moscow.

Eric Dier struck home the winning spot-kick after Jordan Pickford saved Carlos Bacca’s effort to secure England a quarter-final clash against Sweden in Samara on Saturday.

Tottenham midfielder Dier’s crucial penalty sparked wild scenes of celebration amongst the players and coaching staff as England clinched their first shootout win since Euro 1996.

But England saw victory in normal time snatched away from them as Yerry Mina thumped home a last gasp equaliser after Harry Kane put Southgate’s side ahead from the spot.

England were forced to deal with some nervy moments in extra-time as Colombia pushed for a winner, while Southgate also revealed he had to change his list of five provisional penalty takers after Ashley Young’s substitution and Dier’s late introduction.

And Southgate praised his side’s fighting spirit, saying: ‘They have created their own story and made history.

‘We played so well in the 90 minutes, We showed resilience to come back from huge disappointment and kept calm.

‘It's huge credit to all our players and staff. Shootouts are tough. We had talked long and hard about owning the process of a shootout.

‘Our list of five takers altered because of the changes we made but we had some young players who showed resilience under pressure.

‘The players have taken it all on board, it's a special moment for us.'

But Southgate has urged his team not to dwell too long on their victorious night, instead refocusing ahead of their quarter final against Sweden.

‘Tonight’s a special moment but now I'm thinking about Sweden,’ he said.

‘I want us to go on. Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years. I don't want to go home yet.’

England players found themselves deeply frustrated by numerous instances of Colombian gamesmanship as they sought to influence referee Mark Geiger at regular intervals.

Similarly, however, Colombia were furious at the award of England’s penalty after Carlos Sanchez was adjudged to have wrestled Kane to the ground.

And Southgate explained he feels his young side are more streetwise: ‘We didn't rise to it which was brilliant, in general.

'A couple of times we lost our cool. It was an away game, to deal with it all was exceptional.

‘But maybe we’re playing our game more by the rules the rest of the world are playing. But we kept our dignity and our sportsmanship, and if we were down it was because we were fouled.’

However, Southgate could face injury issues going into the clash against the Swedes after Young and Kyle Walker limped off, while Jamie Vardy appeared to be struggling with a groin problem late on.

‘It’s like a scene from M.A.S.H. in that dressing room, some from cramp and others needing assessment. We’ll know more in the next 36 hours,' Southgate added.

Captain Kane echoed his manager’s sentiments, saying: ‘We are so unlucky not to go through in 90 minutes.

‘No one laid on the floor and we stood there when it counted. It was a big night for England. This will give us more belief.

‘In the shootout we had to stand up and that's what we have done. We are through to the next round and that is the most important thing.’

Hero Pickford revealed Tuesday night’s save was the result of watching videos of Colombia’s penalty takers: ‘I did all the research [on the penalty takers] so we had a fair idea.

‘[Radamel] Falcao was the only one who didn't go the way. I've got the power and the agility. I'm not the biggest goalie but I have the power. We knew we had this game if it went to penalties.’

Dier heaped praise on Pickford, whose stop allowed the Tottenham midfielder to score the decisive spot-kick whilst also praising his side’s fighting spirit as they overcame the blow of conceding the heartbreaking equaliser.

‘Incredible. He’s a fantastic goalkeeper and he has a fantastic attitude. He makes himself big in goal and he’s brilliant in training,’ said Dier.

And Dier also indicated that he was not on the provisional penalty takers list, but instantly volunteered as he sought to make amends for a golden headed opportunity during the final stages of normal time.

‘It was a nervous one. I've never really been in a situation like that before but felt I had to score after missing the header at the end so I'm just thankful I scored,’ Dier added. 

