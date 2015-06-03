Wright, Dixon and Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombia

Latest News

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
Latest News

I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

0out of 5

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

0out of 5

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

0out of 5

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

0out of 5

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Football

Wright, Dixon and Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombia

by 03/07/2018 20:03:00 0 comments 1 Views

Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombia

  • Former England striker Wright could not bear to watch as the drama unfolded 
  • The ITV pundit leapt off his seat after Eric Dier slotted home the winning penalty
  • Dixon and Neville joined in celebrations as Three Lions booked quarter-final spot

By David Wood for MailOnline

Published: 19:03 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 20:03 EDT, 3 July 2018

Former England players Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville could not hide their emotions as they watched the Three Lions come through a gut-wrenching penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The trio were part of ITV's team covering the last-16 tie against Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday night.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time and former Arsenal and England striker Wright could not bear to watch as the drama unfolded in the penalty shootout.

Ian Wright jumped for joy after Eric Dier scored the winning penalty on Tuesday night
Ian Wright jumped for joy after Eric Dier scored the winning penalty on Tuesday night

Ian Wright jumped for joy after Eric Dier scored the winning penalty on Tuesday night


Jordan Henderson missed his spot-kick but but Mateus Uribe smashed the following kick on to the crossbar. 

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford then brilliantly denied Carlos Bacca before Eric Dier to slot the winning penalty past David Ospina.

Wright leapt off his seat and hugged fellow pundits Dixon and Neville as the trio joined in the wild celebrations up and down the country after England claimed first ever World Cup penalty shootout win.

Wright hugged fellow ITV pundits Dixon and Gary Neville after the shootout victory
Wright hugged fellow ITV pundits Dixon and Gary Neville after the shootout victory

Wright hugged fellow ITV pundits Dixon and Gary Neville after the shootout victory

Former England players Wright, Dixon and Neville could not hide their emotions
Former England players Wright, Dixon and Neville could not hide their emotions

Former England players Wright, Dixon and Neville could not hide their emotions

 

 

Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Steven Gerrard takes charge of first match as Rangers manager

Colombia 1-1 England AET (England win 4-3 on penalties) - REPORT

Wright, Dixon and Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombia

Gareth Southgate says his players have written their names into English folklore

England 1-1 Colombia - NINE THINGS YOU MISSED from World Cup clash

Joachim Low To Stay On As Germany Coach Despite Poor World Cup Performance

Idowu’s Agent Denies CSKA, Spartak Moscow Links

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More