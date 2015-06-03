Wright, Dixon and Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombia

Wright, Dixon and Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombiaby Rohan Toure 03/07/2018 20:03:00 0 comments 1 Views
Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville celebrate wildly after England win penalty shootout against Colombia
- Former England striker Wright could not bear to watch as the drama unfolded
- The ITV pundit leapt off his seat after Eric Dier slotted home the winning penalty
- Dixon and Neville joined in celebrations as Three Lions booked quarter-final spot
By David Wood for MailOnline
Published: 19:03 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 20:03 EDT, 3 July 2018
Former England players Ian Wright, Lee Dixon and Gary Neville could not hide their emotions as they watched the Three Lions come through a gut-wrenching penalty shootout to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
The trio were part of ITV's team covering the last-16 tie against Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday night.
The game finished 1-1 after extra time and former Arsenal and England striker Wright could not bear to watch as the drama unfolded in the penalty shootout.
Ian Wright jumped for joy after Eric Dier scored the winning penalty on Tuesday night
Jordan Henderson missed his spot-kick but but Mateus Uribe smashed the following kick on to the crossbar.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford then brilliantly denied Carlos Bacca before Eric Dier to slot the winning penalty past David Ospina.
Wright leapt off his seat and hugged fellow pundits Dixon and Neville as the trio joined in the wild celebrations up and down the country after England claimed first ever World Cup penalty shootout win.
Wright hugged fellow ITV pundits Dixon and Gary Neville after the shootout victory
Former England players Wright, Dixon and Neville could not hide their emotions
Click Here to Comment on this Article