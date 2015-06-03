Colombia 1-1 England AET (England win 4-3 on penalties) - REPORT

By Martin Samuel for the Daily Mail

When it came down to that last one, when England were one penalty kick away from a World Cup quarter-final, we peered, a nation anxious to see who would step forward from the pack.

Jamie Vardy, who takes them for Leicester, was unused. Jesse Lingard had apparently been banging them in during practice. Walking towards the end lousy and noisy with yellow shirts …Eric Dier.

Dier, a defensive midfielder or centre-half, fifth at best in the penalty ranks at his club, Tottenham. Dier, ordinary against Belgium in his only start of the tournament. Dier, who had a pass completion rate of less than 25 per cent in his first 24 minutes on the field here.

Eric Dier (centre) is mobbed by his team-mates after his winning penalty in the shootout clinched victory over Colombia

England players rush over to celebrate with Dier after the midfielder fired the Three Lions into the World Cup quarter-finals

Jordan Pickford dives to save Carlos Bacca's penalty in the shootout, a stop which gave Dier the chance to win it from the spot

Earlier Yerry Mina was ecstatic after his towering header in the third minute of injury time sent the last-16 match to extra time

Harry Kane roars with delight after firing England in front from the penalty spot 12 minutes into the second half in Moscow





Dier? Anchor man penalty taker? Dier? Have we taken leave of our senses? Apparently not. Gareth Southgate, more than any England manager, knows the agony of the shoot-out. That was one of the reasons he had his squad going through the routine, day after day, in training. With hindsight, why did we ever doubt?

If Dier was the man to hold his nerve, there must be reason, some numbers, some profiling to back that up. Now let’s be truthful. It wasn’t the cleanest. A bit scuffed and Ospina got a hand to it. But not enough.

There it was, in the net. There England were: in the quarter-finals. And all down to penalties. Not just the shoot-out, but the one Harry Kane scored that should have put England through in normal time. The penalty that took what seemed like forever.

Southgate is coming off like Yoda at this World Cup. Even when he loses, he wins. And when Dier nailed that winning penalty, he became the only England manager ever to emerge victorious from a shoot-out at a World Cup. Considering his back story, this was redemption.

Three penalty finales, three defeats: that had been England’s story until now. From here, whatever this competition holds for this young side, there will be the belief they can cope. Even if it goes to penalties; especially if it goes to penalties. The Germans went home at the group stage, and England have started winning shoot-outs. From here, pretty much anything can happen.

Santiago Arias attempts to hold off Kane as the pair tussle during the early stages of England's last-16 clash against Colombia

Raheem Sterling attempts to shield the ball away from Colombia's gigantic centre back Mina in a battle for possession

Mina slides in to dispossess Sterling down the left flank but conceded a free-kick during the opening period in Moscow

David Ospina was forced to punch clear from a corner as England applied some early pressure to their opponents in Moscow

Kane got his head to a deep cross on the stretch but could only nod just over and into the roof of the Colombia net

England centre back Harry Maguire wins an aerial challenge over Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado at the Spartak Stadium

Carlos Sanchez (L) and Jefferson Lerma (R) argue with England's (L-R) Jordan Henderson, Kane, Maguire and John Stones

This is a moment in time; a moment when the cards are falling England’s way. Sweden are a well-organised team that defeated Italy in a play-off, then battled their way out of Germany’s group and through a knock-out game with Switzerland. So respect is due.

Yet, it cannot be forgotten that at the quarter-final stage it was envisaged England might meet one of either Brazil or Germany and would then go home – if they even got that far. A match-up with Sweden for a place in the last four? Come on, an opportunity like this may never open again. At worst, England have a puncher’s chance; at best – well, better not to even go there.

When Jordan Henderson’s third penalty of the shoot-out was saved by Ospina, it looked as if Southgate’s group were about to embark on a familiar path, the nation the same. More torture; more heartbreak; more wry songs making light of pain and hurt, to mask how we really feel.

Colombia skipper Falcao looks to work some space for a shooting opportunity despite the close attentions of Stones

Falcao and Trippier are involved in a heated discussion as tensions threatened to boil over at the Spartak Stadium on Tuesday

England striker Kane is fouled by Lerma (right) on the edge of the area as Carlos Sanchez (left) and Mina (right) watch on

Wilmar Barrios put his head into Henderson's chest and then up into his chin as Colombia prepared to defend a free-kick

Jesse Lingard and Maguire look to alert the American referee as Henderson collapses to the ground after the headbutt

The incident sparked a mini melee by the Colombia penalty spot as Maguire (left) signalled for VAR to be consulted by officials

Referee Mark Geiger did not consult the pitchside screen and deemed a yellow card sufficient punishment for the headbutt

But this night was different. Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca missed for Colombia; Kieran Trippier scored for England and suddenly victory was a shot away. Yet here’s the bizarre thing. It might not even have been the most nerve-shredding penalty of the night. At least Dier got his over quickly.

Three minutes and 31 seconds. Three minutes and 31 seconds was the time between the foul on Harry Kane in the 54th minute, and the moment he put the ball past Ospina to give England the lead.

That is a lot of time for a young man to think. Not about himself, for in these moments, individual awards such as a World Cup Golden Boot are a trifle. This was time to think about his team-mates, his country, everyone whose kindness and guidance had brought him to this point.

About the nation watching, at home. About kids in school looking up to him. And yes, it’s only a game of football. But for three minutes and 31 seconds it must have felt like the world.

In the time elapsed between referee Mark Geiger pointing to the spot, and Kane converting the penalty that should have brought England victory in normal time, Kane must have tried to disappear into his little bubble of familiarity. Tried but, probably, failed. Mayhem was unfolding around him.

England were awarded a penalty by referee Geiger after Kane was wrestled to the ground by Sanchez inside the area

There was a long delay ahead of the spot-kick as a number of Colombia players protested the decision given by Geiger

But despite the distractions Kane kept his calm and made no mistake from the penalty spot to give England a 1-0 lead

Kane celebrates after scoring his third penalty and sixth goal already in this World Cup by smashing past keeper Ospina

England players are jubilant after Kane's spot-kick put them on course for a World Cup quarter-final clash against Sweden

Colombia appeared to regard the award as the start of a symposium, as if the whistle and the pointing gesture were merely the prelude to an opening address by several players. Henderson, normally so cool, was shown a yellow card for flicking his head backwards towards an opponent who was particularly persistent in his attention. He made no contact, but it’s the thought that counts.

Finally, Kane stood over the ball, with only goalkeeper Ospina in his path. Just as it was with Dier: Tottenham versus Arsenal, played out on the world stage. Kane has always loved that fixture. He waited for Ospina to make his move – to the left – and struck it straight down the middle, his sixth goal of the tournament, equalling Gary Lineker’s total for England at Mexico in 1986.

He has now scored in six games straight for his country. The last to do that was Tommy Lawton in 1939. Kane feels a little Lawton-like, a little old school, a bit of a throwback. But Lawton never knew pressure like this for his country. He never did three minutes and 31 seconds, with the nation at a standstill, heart in mouth.

And there was no let-up, no respite from there. One-nil isn’t a lead anyone is happy with going into the final ten minutes of a World Cup knock-out game. Better than trailing, of course. Better than shipping four as England did to Germany at this stage in 2010 – but not good for the nerves.

Falcao furiously protests a decision which earned him a booking as tempers frayed with Colombia trailing the last-16 match

Kane at full stretch almost reaches a cross as England went close to scoring a second goal against Colombia in Moscow

Davinson Sanchez tackles Lingard inside the Colombia area but England's appeals for a second penalty were waved away

Cuadrado holds his head in disbelief after blazing a brilliant opportunity to equalise for Colombia wildly over the bar

When Kyle Walker gave the ball away and Colombia broke in the 81st minute, there would have been a collective national scream. Juan Quintero fed Juan Cuadrado on the overlap – one of those Colombians with a score to settle against the English game – but his shot was snatched and flew over.

Changes were made, the tension increased. It felt as if it was happening. The chance of lifetime. Almost too much to bear: and then it was snatched away, as every England fan feared.

Uribe hit a shot from range that Jordan Pickford tipped wide magnificently. A Colombian corner. England could handle those, surely. Up came Ospina, against the judgement of the bench – particularly when Colombia have players the size of Yerry Mina on hand.

He was the target, and he was the man the corner found. He outjumped Harry Maguire and headed the ball down. It reared up and was misjudged by Trippier on the line, his header only helping it on his way. Colombia were level, against the odds. Yet for England it felt painfully familiar. In the first-half of extra time it looked as if there would only be one winner: and it wasn’t the team in red.

Pickford was forced into an outstanding save to deny a brilliant effort from Mateus Uribe and send the ball out for a corner

The 6ft 5in centre back Mina leapt above Maguire to equalise in dramatic fashion and send the last-16 clash to extra time

Kieran Trippier (R) was on the line and got his head to the ball but could only divert it off the bar and in as Pickford dived

The Barcelona defender is ecstatic after his header from Cuadrado's corner saw the match go to an extra 30 minutes

Mina celebrates with Colombia supporters after his dramatic late intervention saw his country keep their hopes alive

Yet justice, over the full expanse of the game, prevailed. Colombia’s Wilmar Barrios was very lucky not to be dismissed for a butt on Henderson just before half-time. Geiger showed him a yellow card, probably the first time that has been considered the correct punishment for such an offence.

As they left the field for half-time, Barrios shook Geiger’s hand, and thanked him. A Colombian coach deliberately shoulder barged Raheem Sterling. It was a rather unpleasant scene and England were sucked into it at times. Colombian players made a meal of every challenge, but then Maguire dived, too. He could easily have been booked had Geiger spotted that.

Cameos from the shoot out? Well, Pickford’s save from Bacca obviously – and Marcus Rashford’s penalty. He has never taken one at senior level but he was second up here, England 2-1 down, smashing the ball left as if he was messing about with his mates. Credit Southgate’s influence there, too. This is a rare spirit England’s manager has engendered. Where it will take him from here, we can only dare to imagine.

Southgate addresses his England players in a huddle as the manager gives out instructions ahead of the period of extra time

Dier (right) is tracked by Uribe (left) on a march forward as both teams battled it out for a place in the quarter-finals

Marcus Rashford made no mistake as he rifled home England's second penalty in the shootout against Colombia to level at 2-2

Muriel slotted past Pickford to put Colombia 3-2 up in the shootout and put the pressure on Henderson to level for England

Henderson is left dejected as Ospina celebrates behind him after his penalty was kept out by the Colombia goalkeeper

Uribe's effort crashed off the bar with Pickford stranded before Trippier made no mistake to level the shootout at 3-3

Pickford is pumped up after denying Bacca with a stunning save to hand Dier a chance to win the contest with his spot-kick

And substitute Dier settled the contest and fired England into a quarter-final clash with Sweden with a clinical spot-kick

Dier pumps his fists in celebration as the Tottenham midfielder toasted his winning penalty in the shootout in Moscow