Steven Gerrard takes charge of first match as Rangers manager

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Glen Campbell's estate remains 'paralyzed' amid fight over will

I pride myself on my writing says Trump after tweet calling the fake news a 'discgrace'

Seth Rogen rips into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about white supremacists

Prince Charles's friend describes Meghan Markle's dad as 'huge lump'

Majority disapprove of Trump's handling of immigration

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Football

Steven Gerrard takes charge of first match as Rangers manager

03/07/2018 19:57:00

Steven Gerrard takes charge of first match as Rangers manager in behind-closed-doors friendly win over TNS

  • Steven Gerrard took charge of Rangers for the first time against The New Saints
  • Rangers won with goals from Serge Atakayi, Jamie Murphy and Ross McCrorie 
  • Gerrard's side face League Two Bury on Friday in another pre-season friendly
  • The Rangers boss says the tie is a chance to audition for Europe League places

By Brian Majoribanks For Mailonline

Published: 19:57 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 19:57 EDT, 3 July 2018

Steven Gerrard took charge of his first match as Rangers manager on Tuesday as he led his team to a 3-1 win over The New Saints behind closed doors. 

Rangers overcame the Welsh champions TNS in Gerrard's first game as Ibrox boss thanks to goals from Serge Atakayi, Jamie Murphy and Ross McCrorie. 

Gerrard has now ordered his Rangers players to use their final pre-season friendly against Bury on Friday to secure Europa League starting slots. 

Steven Gerrard took charge of his first match as Rangers boss in a behind-closed-doors match
Steven Gerrard took charge of his first match as Rangers boss in a behind-closed-doors match

Steven Gerrard took charge of his first match as Rangers boss in a behind-closed-doors match


After the match against the League Two side, they host FK Shkupi of Macedonia on July 12 and Gerrard wants his players to show during his own Ibrox bow at the end of this week that they are ready for the Europa League qualifying clash.

The Rangers boss said: 'We'll have to approach this properly. Players are playing for places.

'It's competitive and it's an opportunity to put a marker down to me to say: "I want one of those shirts, one to 11. I want to play." 'It's a big week, but isn't every week when you are the manager of a club this size?

Gerrard barks out instructions to his team as the beat Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1
Gerrard barks out instructions to his team as the beat Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1

Gerrard barks out instructions to his team as the beat Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1

The former Liverpool midfielder was taking charge of Rangers for the first time as manager
The former Liverpool midfielder was taking charge of Rangers for the first time as manager

The former Liverpool midfielder was taking charge of Rangers for the first time as manager

'We're just off the back of ten days in Spain, but the first two weeks of pre-season were huge as well.

'We move into the third week and now it's about games, about playing against opposition. So it's a different type of test for the players.' 

Gerrard fielded different teams in each half and afterwards his No 2 Gary McAllister told Rangers TV: 'Overall we are very pleased.

Ross McCrorie's goal is celebrated by Rangers as they saw off TNS 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon
Ross McCrorie's goal is celebrated by Rangers as they saw off TNS 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon

Ross McCrorie's goal is celebrated by Rangers as they saw off TNS 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon

Rangers coaching staff watch on at the club's Hummel Training Centre during the friendly win
Rangers coaching staff watch on at the club's Hummel Training Centre during the friendly win

Rangers coaching staff watch on at the club's Hummel Training Centre during the friendly win

'We are getting very close to the real competitive matches and it's a great opportunity for the players to use these friendlies just to get that real match sharpness back.

'They've done a lot of physical work over the last two or three weeks, so I think they are glad the games are coming round because they want to play football.'

