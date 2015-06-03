Steven Gerrard takes charge of first match as Rangers manager

By Brian Majoribanks For Mailonline

Published: 19:57 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 19:57 EDT, 3 July 2018

Steven Gerrard took charge of his first match as Rangers manager on Tuesday as he led his team to a 3-1 win over The New Saints behind closed doors.

Rangers overcame the Welsh champions TNS in Gerrard's first game as Ibrox boss thanks to goals from Serge Atakayi, Jamie Murphy and Ross McCrorie.

Gerrard has now ordered his Rangers players to use their final pre-season friendly against Bury on Friday to secure Europa League starting slots.

Steven Gerrard took charge of his first match as Rangers boss in a behind-closed-doors match





After the match against the League Two side, they host FK Shkupi of Macedonia on July 12 and Gerrard wants his players to show during his own Ibrox bow at the end of this week that they are ready for the Europa League qualifying clash.

The Rangers boss said: 'We'll have to approach this properly. Players are playing for places.

'It's competitive and it's an opportunity to put a marker down to me to say: "I want one of those shirts, one to 11. I want to play." 'It's a big week, but isn't every week when you are the manager of a club this size?

Gerrard barks out instructions to his team as the beat Welsh champions The New Saints 3-1

The former Liverpool midfielder was taking charge of Rangers for the first time as manager

'We're just off the back of ten days in Spain, but the first two weeks of pre-season were huge as well.

'We move into the third week and now it's about games, about playing against opposition. So it's a different type of test for the players.'

Gerrard fielded different teams in each half and afterwards his No 2 Gary McAllister told Rangers TV: 'Overall we are very pleased.

Ross McCrorie's goal is celebrated by Rangers as they saw off TNS 3-1 on Tuesday afternoon

Rangers coaching staff watch on at the club's Hummel Training Centre during the friendly win

'We are getting very close to the real competitive matches and it's a great opportunity for the players to use these friendlies just to get that real match sharpness back.

'They've done a lot of physical work over the last two or three weeks, so I think they are glad the games are coming round because they want to play football.'