England's Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold chant 'It's Coming Home'

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

0out of 5

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

0out of 5

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

0out of 5

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

0out of 5

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

0out of 5

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Giovanni Ravazzotti

3out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Football

England's Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold chant 'It's Coming Home'

by 04/07/2018 02:19:00 0 comments 1 Views

Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold chant 'It's Coming Home' on pitch as they celebrate England's penalty shootout victory against Colombia in last-16 of World Cup

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Published: 18:27 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 02:19 EDT, 4 July 2018

There were scenes of jubilation as England finally ended their 22-year penalty shootout hoodoo by beating Colombia to progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.

And among those leading the celebrations following the final whistle were Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Lingard soaked in the triumphant scenes and took to Instagram to post various videos onto his story of England celebrating inside the stadium.

Jesse Lingard and Trent Alexander-Arnold chanted 'It's Coming Home' after beating Colombia
Lingard filmed the England celebrations on the pitch following the final whistle on Tuesday
Lingard films the England supporters celebrating and chanting
Lingard shows his affection to the fans: 'Love each and everyone'
Lingard walked round the pitch and filmed the England supporters celebrating and chanting


In one of the videos, Manchester United forward Lingard can be heard asking his Liverpool rival 'what are you saying Trent' before the youngster joyfully replies 'It's Coming Home'.

But the overjoyed England duo didn't stop there, as they both shouted down the camera 'It's Coming Home' once again.

Maybe they are starting to believe and just like Lingard and Alexander-Arnold, the England supporters inside the stadium were also in full voice.

While walking round the pitch, Lingard posted further videos of the England fans singing their hearts out, captioning one of the posts: 'Love each and everyone', alongside a heart emoji.

Manchester United forward Lingard posted this amusing photo on Twitter after the victory
Lingard was clearly making the most of the occasion and posted a photo of him talking on the phone while on the pitch, accompanied by the amusing caption: 'No mum, I'm not coming home. It's...'

England sealed their spot in the last eight of the World Cup after holding their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties against Colombia.

The Three Lions went ahead in the second half thanks to a Harry Kane penalty but they were agonisingly pegged back in injury-time through a Yerry Mina header. 

And after the stalemate in extra-time, England finally came out on top with Eric Dier scoring the winning penalty following a brilliant save from Jordan Pickford to deny Carlos Bacca.

England will now play Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon. 

Jordan Pickford was the hero in the nerve-racking penalty shootout in Moscow
