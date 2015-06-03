Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I’m Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Agyin Asare

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Football

Colombia boss Jose Pekerman slams 'confusion' over contact in the box

Colombia boss Jose Pekerman slams 'confusion' over contact during set pieces after his side are dumped out of the World Cup by England on penalties

By Matt Slater, Press Association

Published: 02:08 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 02:11 EDT, 4 July 2018

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman blamed the current 'confusion' about the amount of physical contact allowed defending corners for his side's penalty shoot-out defeat to England in Moscow.

Harry Kane gave England a 57th-minute lead when he converted a penalty he had earned after he was wrestled to the floor by Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez at a corner.

It was a call that had been coming as American referee Mark Geiger struggled to maintain control during a contest littered with shoving matches before set-pieces.

Jose Pekerman has lamented the 'confusion' surrounding physicality in the box at set pieces
Jose Pekerman has lamented the 'confusion' surrounding physicality in the box at set pieces

Jose Pekerman has lamented the 'confusion' surrounding physicality in the box at set pieces

But the South Americans equalised from a corner of their own when Barcelona defender Yerry Mina thumped a header home in the 93rd minute. Extra time ebbed and flowed with England finishing strongest and then prevailing 4-3 on penalties to send Colombia home.

'We've been knocked out because we missed a penalty after a draw,' Pekerman told reporters.

'The match was very rough. There were many situations (at set-pieces), as expected, everyone knew it would like this.

'A lot was said about both sides' set-pieces and we have to defend football. It's been very uncomfortable playing this match, knowing that feeling was in the air, about refereeing decisions.

'Something is happening in football - there is a lot of confusion.

'What if a player falls because he fakes a fall, because he's being pushed by an opponent, or they're trying to get the referee to book another player? There is a lot of confusion on this matter at the moment.'

Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was penalised for a foul on England captain Harry Kane in Moscow
Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was penalised for a foul on England captain Harry Kane in Moscow

Colombia's Carlos Sanchez was penalised for a foul on England captain Harry Kane in Moscow

He then changed the subject, and said 'England have a very good team', but returned to his theme when asked about his players' regular arguments with Geiger.

'I know they weren't happy before this match because there were lots of remarks - many unfounded comments - so I don't think this is fair,' he said.

'I don't think people in England or elsewhere should think about Colombian players like this. These matches are very competitive.

'England have a great aerial threat: they collide and fall in the box, there were penalties against Panama.

'You have to try and stand in the shoes of these players. They are subjected to situations which shouldn't be present in football.

'These interruptions are bad, of course they are. Sometimes you have to repeat a free-kick or whatever but when there are so many fouls and interruptions that's no good. We have to find the right balance so that football can happen.

Pekerman and England coach Gareth Southgate both console Miguel Borja after the game
Pekerman and England coach Gareth Southgate both console Miguel Borja after the game

Pekerman and England coach Gareth Southgate both console Miguel Borja after the game

'Don't just look at Colombia's players but look at England's. I think they'll be a lot more careful in the next match because, today, it was far too obvious.'

When England coach Gareth Southgate was asked about his opposite number's comments, he said: 'I thought there were many, many fouls in the game and I don't think we conceded anywhere near the number of our opponents. But there we go.

'I'm proud of the discipline and I thought we kept our composure in a really difficult environment - and we deserved to win.

'We now move forward to a game that will really challenge us in a completely different way, but tonight is a special moment.'


 

