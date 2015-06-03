Neville slams choice not to send Barrios off for headbutt on Henderson

By Jonathan Spencer For Mailonline

Pundits Gary Neville and Alan Shearer were firm in their views that Wilmar Barrios deserved to be sent off for his headbutt on Jordan Henderson in the first half of England's last-16 World Cup clash with Colombia.

While England were preparing to take a free-kick on the edge of the Colombia box, Barrios leaned his head into Henderson's chest and up into his chin as they both stood in the wall.

The Liverpool midfielder fell to the ground before referee, Mark Geiger, consulted VAR for clarification following complaints from the England players, led by Harry Maguire.

Colombia's Wilmar Barrios headbutted Jordan Henderson during first half of World Cup clash

Gary Neville slammed the decision to give a yellow, claiming it was a 'stonewall' red card

The Colombian puts his head into Henderson's chest while they wait for England's free-kick

Liverpool midfielder Henderson reacts immediately after Barrios leans into his chin inMoscow





However, it was adjudged to have been worthy of only a yellow card, much to the anger of the England camp.

And ITV pundit Neville slammed the decision, insisting: 'I've accused England of being naive before but Henderson's gone down when maybe he doesn't have to. It's a red card, it's stonewall.'

Over on the BBC former England man Shearer was equally as certain with what the outcome should have been.

'It just has to be a red card, there's no doubt about it. I don't like the way Henderson has gone down and held his face also but that's a clear red card, I don't think anyone can argue.'

Meanwhile, fellow pundit Lee Dixon was in full agreement with Neville at half-time of the tight affair.

Over on the BBC Alan Shearer was equally as adamant that Barrios should have walked

Henderson holds his face before falling to the ground in Moscow on Tuesday evening

Liverpool midfielder Henderson falls to the ground as Harry Maguire and Jesse Lingard appeal

Referee Mark Geiger only gave Barrios a yellow card, much to the dismay of the England camp

'It's a red card. He's done it blatantly... it's a definite red card,' Dixon added.

And the dismay didn't stop there, with Chris Waddle also in agreement on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Waddle said: 'It could have been a red. The standard of refereeing — we don't like talking about the refereeing — has been fairly inconsistent yet again.'