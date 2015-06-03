World Cup quarter-finals guide: Who will make the last four in Russia?

Latest News

Two Female Corps Members Crushed To Death By Truck On Their Way To Secretarial For Final Clearance

03/07/2018 12:09:00
[Video] Tido Ft. Skiibii- Yoyo

03/07/2018 12:09:00
I'm Ready To Lead Battle Against Killer Herdsmen – Gani Adams Explodes

03/07/2018 12:12:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman arrested in viral video was wanted for kidnapping actors

Girl with cerebral palsy, four, squeals with delight as she walks on her own in adorable video

Commuters join together to haul a train off a woman's leg after she fell down the gap in Boston

33 neglected Shih Tzu dogs are discovered in sweltering Manhattan apartment

Twitter goes crazy for woman's posts revealing two strangers flirting on a plane

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Football

World Cup quarter-finals guide: Who will make the last four in Russia?

by 04/07/2018 01:10:00 0 comments 1 Views

World Cup quarter-finals guide: Who will progress to the last four in Russia? And what are some of the key player contests as the World Cup heats up?

  • England set up a quarter-final tie with Sweden by beating Colombia on penalties
  • Brazil and France both produced impressive wins to make the last eight in Russia
  • Croatia and Russia both squeezed through while Belgium edged past Japan 
  • Sportsmail brings you all you need to know about the four semi-final matches 

By Max Winters For Mailonline

Published: 19:24 EDT, 3 July 2018 | Updated: 01:10 EDT, 4 July 2018

The World Cup 2018 quarter-final line-up was completed on Tuesday night when England defeated Colombia on penalties to secure their place in the last eight.

Brazil continue to impress after a comfortable win over Mexico while Kylian Mbappe inspired France to victory over Mexico and Edinson Cavani fired Uruguay through at Portugal's expense. 

With the quarter-finals set to begin on Friday, Sportsmail brings you all you need to know about the four matches, a key battle in each contest and who we think will progress. 

Neymar scored and set up another as Brazil defeated Mexico to reach the World Cup last eight
Neymar scored and set up another as Brazil defeated Mexico to reach the World Cup last eight

Neymar scored and set up another as Brazil defeated Mexico to reach the World Cup last eight


URUGUAY VS FRANCE

Venue: Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

Date: Friday, July 6

Kick-off: 3pm

Uruguay form: The South Americans came into the knockout stages having not conceded a goal and their defensive resolve was put to the test against Portugal. However, when you've got a strike force as capable as Luis Suarez and Cavani you've always got a chance and the latter came up trumps to send them through.

France form: They made it through their group despite not really clicking into gear. However, against a woeful Argentine defence, Mbappe shone and fired his nation into the quarter-finals. With so much depth in their squad, Didier Deschamps will feel confident of going one step further.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani came up trumps to send Uruguay through against Portugal
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani came up trumps to send Uruguay through against Portugal

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani came up trumps to send Uruguay through against Portugal

Key match-up: Diego Laxalt vs Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe's piercing and direct runs caused Argentina's defence so many problems. Marcos Rojo and Nicolas Tagliafico could not cope with his speed and power and it will be pivotal to Uruguay's chances that Laxalt can get a grip of the PSG youngster early on.

Verdict: France to edge it.

Against a woeful Argentine defence, Kylian Mbappe fired his nation into the quarter-finals
Against a woeful Argentine defence, Kylian Mbappe fired his nation into the quarter-finals

Against a woeful Argentine defence, Kylian Mbappe fired his nation into the quarter-finals

BRAZIL VS BELGIUM

Venue: Kazan Arena

Date: Friday, July 6

Kick-off: 7pm

Brazil form: A dominant display against Mexico was perhaps the clearest sign yet of why Brazil are favourites to lift the trophy. They have an unbelievable defensive record under manager Tite and attacking options galore. Neymar is coming into form as well at just the right time.

Belgium form: Belgium were very comfortable in the group stages but were on the brink of elimination against Japan on Monday night. Two goals down with less than 30 minutes to play, they somehow produced a magical comeback. Criticism has been levelled at Roberto Martinez's tactics and a similar performance against Brazil will surely mean the end. 

For all of Brazil's attacking flair, their defensive record under manager Tite is emphatic
For all of Brazil's attacking flair, their defensive record under manager Tite is emphatic

For all of Brazil's attacking flair, their defensive record under manager Tite is emphatic

Key match-up: Neymar vs Toby Alderweireld

Belgium's back three are likely to come under extreme pressure from Brazil's attacking trio. Having played on the right side of the defensive three so far, Alderweireld will more than likely come up against Neymar if Thomas Meunier leaves him isolated. It would not be wise to leave the Tottenham man 1v1 but you wouldn't bet against him shackling the Brazilian.

Verdict: Brazil to go through 

Brazil completed a stunning comeback to overturn a two goal deficit and beat Japan
Brazil completed a stunning comeback to overturn a two goal deficit and beat Japan

Brazil completed a stunning comeback to overturn a two goal deficit and beat Japan

RUSSIA VS CROATIA

Venue: Fisht Olympic Stadium

Date: Saturday, July 7

Kick-off: 7pm

Russia form: Saudi Arabia and Egypt were well beaten and many thought Russia's heavy defeat against Uruguay showed their true colours. Solid enough but lack the individual brilliance to trouble the best sides. Their mammoth effort against Spain in the round of 16 saw such a resilient display that penalties were needed. Igor Akinfeev then saved twice in the shootout to send the hosts through.

Croatia form: Coming into the knockout stages they were the tournament's form side after coasting past Argentina and Nigeria before showing their depth as their second string beat Iceland. An organised and tidy Denmark team took them all the way to penalties but Danijel Subasic produced three sublime saves to seal progression.

Igor Akinfeev saved twice in the penalty shootout against Spain to send the hosts through
Igor Akinfeev saved twice in the penalty shootout against Spain to send the hosts through

Igor Akinfeev saved twice in the penalty shootout against Spain to send the hosts through

Key match-up: Aleksandr Golovin vs Luka Modric 

Not necessarily direct rivals on the pitch but you would think whichever play maker has the more influential game would lead to their team having a better chance of winning. Modric is the linchpin for Croatia while Golovin's unbelievable energy against the Spaniards set the tone for the hosts' emphatic upset.

Verdict: Croatia on penalties

Luka Modric has impressed so far for Croatia and will need to deliver another fine performance
Luka Modric has impressed so far for Croatia and will need to deliver another fine performance

Luka Modric has impressed so far for Croatia and will need to deliver another fine performance

SWEDEN VS ENGLAND

Venue: Samara Arena

Date: Saturday, July 7

Kick-off: 3pm 

Sweden form: Impressive effort to top the group against the likes of Germany and Mexico. They probably had one of the more balanced last 16 matches and narrowly came through it 1-0 against the Swiss. Emil Forsberg's deflected shot proved to be the winner in a scrappy game.

England players are on a high after defeating Colombia in the last 16 with a penalty shootout
England players are on a high after defeating Colombia in the last 16 with a penalty shootout

England players are on a high after defeating Colombia in the last 16 with a penalty shootout

England form: The Three Lions are on a high after winning a penalty shootout for the first time in their history to see of Colombia in the last 16. England edged past Tunisia and thrashed Panama in their opening two Group G matches before they fell to a 1-0 defeat by Belgium in a dead rubber. 

Key match-up: Harry Kane vs Andreas Granqvist

Verdict: England to win 2-0 

Emil Forsberg's deflected shot proved to be the winner in a scrappy game with Switzerland
Emil Forsberg's deflected shot proved to be the winner in a scrappy game with Switzerland

Emil Forsberg's deflected shot proved to be the winner in a scrappy game with Switzerland

