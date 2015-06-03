FirstBank Set To Launch An Innovation Lab

FirstBank is set to pioneer a new wave of better, faster and more efficient banking products with the launch of the FirstBank Digital Lab. The Lab which will be launched on Thursday July 5th is located in the ‘Yabacon Valley’ area of Yaba Lagos and is designed to rapidly stimulate innovative solutions to real-life challenges. In addition, the lab will serve as a platform for FirstBank to collaborate and advance with the Financial Technology Ecosystem.

In a bid to satisfy its customers within the country’s budding, technology-savvy massive online population, the FirstBank Digital Lab will bring together technologies and methods to transform ideas into feasible solutions in record time.

FirstBank over the years has led the Nigerian financial service industry through the delivery of excellent financial services and this has always served as a reassurance to its esteemed customers that their interest remains the core of its business.

Join the FirstBank innovation train using the hashtags: #FirstBankDigitalLab #FirstBankisDigital

