Japan Duo Of Honda, Hasebe Retire From International Football by Seun Oluwapo 04/07/2018
By Johnny Edward:
Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe have both retired from international football following Japan’s exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The Blue Samurai let a 2-0 lead slip off in their Round of 16 fixture with Belgium before the Red Devils launched a dramatic comeback to win 3-2.
Japan captain Hasebe who has made 114 appearances for the Japanese side praised the team-mates who supported him during his career in a post on Instagram.
“Playing for the national team is different from club teams in that the players don’t know when or who will be selected. So I understand I’m being self-centered by announcing this,” the 34-year-old, Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder wrote.
Hasebe played in all four games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for Japan.
Honda who did not start a game in Russia, but came off the bench as a second half substitute in Rostov, believes the future is bright for Japan.
