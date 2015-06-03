Japan Duo Of Honda, Hasebe Retire From International Football

By Johnny Edward:

Keisuke Honda and Makoto Hasebe have both retired from international football following Japan’s exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Blue Samurai let a 2-0 lead slip off in their Round of 16 fixture with Belgium before the Red Devils launched a dramatic comeback to win 3-2.

Japan captain Hasebe who has made 114 appearances for the Japanese side praised the team-mates who supported him during his career in a post on Instagram.

“Playing for the national team is different from club teams in that the players don’t know when or who will be selected. So I understand I’m being self-centered by announcing this,” the 34-year-old, Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder wrote.

Hasebe played in all four games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup for Japan.

Honda who did not start a game in Russia, but came off the bench as a second half substitute in Rostov, believes the future is bright for Japan.

