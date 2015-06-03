England Goalkeeper Pickford Hits Back At Courtois After Penalty Heroics

By Johnny Edward:

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has responded to the jibe from Belgian counterpart Thibaut Courtois after saving Carlos Bacca’ spot kick during his side’s round of 16 penalty shoot out triumph at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Courtois had claimed that Pickford was too short after he was beaten by an Adnan Januzaj curler in Belgium’s 1-0 win over England during the group stage of the tournament.

On Tuesday, Pickford was the hero for the Three Lions as he saved a spot kick from Bacca in the shoot-out which ensured England progressed to the quarterfinals where they will face Sweden on Saturday.

“I have got power and agility. I don’t care if I’m not the biggest keeper because it’s about being there in the moment and making the save, and I was,” he said in his post match interview.

“It is all about the set position and I got a hand to it. I did all my research.

“We knew we had this game, even if it had to go to penalties, we knew we were capable of winning.

“I might be young but I’ve got good mental strength and experience and I used that today.

“It’s a great night to win a penalty shootout. Ideally, we don’t want to be going to a penalty shootout but we are delighted for the fans and the whole country.”

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN