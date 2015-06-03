Kane Wins MOTM Award, Proud Of Three Lions Feat

By Johnny Edward:

England striker Harry Kane has been named the Budweiser Man of Tuesday’s round of 16 clash between England and Colombia at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

England won the game 4-3 on penalties after full time scores ended 1-1.

Kane scored from the spot to hand England the lead in the 54th minute before Yerry Mina’s goal in additional time gave Colombia a lifeline going into extra time. Need a new property call Jiji

The Tottenham striker’s goal from the spot took his tally to six in the tournament.

He told FIFA.com after receiving his award that he was proud of his teammates despite been unlucky to have conceded a late equaliser.

“I’m so proud. We were so unlucky to concede in the last minute. It shows our togetherness and character. These are the moments when you really see it.

“It’s a big night for everyone. Obviously we knew that England’s history with penalties hasn’t been great. It was nice to get that one off our back.

“It gives us huge belief. We’ve ticked one of the boxes so far. There’s still a long way to go. This will give us more belief than ever and give the fans back at home more belief than ever and we’re just looking forward to the next one.”

England will face Sweden in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN