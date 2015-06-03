England Scrape Past Colombia Into Quarter-Finals, Make Penalty Shootout History

By Johnny Edward:

England defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after regulation time ended 1-1.

Harry Kane scored the opener in the 54th minute of encounter at the Otkrytie Arena in Moscow on Tuesday after Carlos Sanchez had wrestled the Tottenham striker down in the penalty area.

The goal was Kane’s sixth goal of the tournament.

Yerry Mina restored parity for Colombia with a thumping header in additional time of the game.

Both teams had five shots on goal with just one each on target in the cagey first half which ended goalless.

Colombia who were quarter-finalists in Brazil four years ago curtailed England’s attack conceded a penalty in the ninth minute when Sanchez brought down Kane who swift converted the kick sending David Ospina the wrong way.

Colombia’s head coach Jose Perkerman responded sending in Carlos Bacca on as they pushed for an equaliser.

Juan Curdrado had an opportunity to draw Colombia level after Kyle Walkers misplaced pass but the Juventus wing back blazed his shot over the bar with ten minutes left to play.

Radamel Falcao also watched in agony as his header sailed over the bar.

In stoppage, Yerry Mina rose higher than the England defence to power in a header to send the game into extra time.

The goal was Mina’s third goal in the competition.

The goal brought back confidence into the Colombian side as they totally dominated possession innthe first half of extra time but lacked the cutting edge.

In the second half of extra time substitutes Danny Roae and Eric Dier had chances to score but missed from close range.

Falcao, Curdrado, Luis Muriel scored for Colombia while Uribe and Carlos Bacca missed their kicks

While Kane, Marcus Rashford scored for England, David Ospina saved Jordan Henderson spot kick. Dier kept his nerve to score the decisive kick to send England through to the next round.

England will face Sweden who beat Switzerland 2

1-0 in the other game of the day.

