Man United Sign Lee Grant From Stoke City

Manchester United have signed 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Lee Grant on a two-year deal,” United announced on their official website on Tuesday.

Grant told ManUtd.com after signing: “Moving to Manchester United has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass and I’m thrilled to become a part of such a historic club. I’ve enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I’m now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible.

“I want to say a huge thank you to those close to me who have supported me along my journey so far. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything possible for the club in the upcoming season.”

With David De Gea and Sergio Romero still at the club, Grant, who arrived on a free transfer, will be United’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Unblock the FIFA World Cup with ExpressVPN the #1 Trusted Name in VPN