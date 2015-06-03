Kyle Walker jokes about his awkward position after Eric Dier's penalty

By Max Winters For Mailonline

Published: 13:04 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 13:59 EDT, 4 July 2018

When Eric Dier scored the winning penalty to beat Colombia and send England through to the World Cup quarter-finals, images show most of the England team hurtling to celebrate in the corner.

However a hilariously edited picture of Kyle Walker showed him in too much agony to join in with the elation and instead he was on the ground nursing some cramp after 120 minutes of intense football.

The Manchester City defender hilariously mocked himself on Twitter on Tuesday night, posting a picture of that moment with the caption: 'Dad, can you show me that photo of you guys running after reaching the quarter final? - Nah son'.

A photo of Kyle Walker was edited to show him in too much agony to join England celebrations





Walker poked more fun at himself a day later, sharing an image of himself back in the same position at the team's base in Repino.

He posted the image on his Twitter account with the message: 'Still stuck in this position but the cramp has gone.'

Walker was among England's last-16 winners who took part in a gym and pool recovery session on Wednesday as their preparations began for their World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

The photo saw Walker unable to join England players in running after beating Colombia

The defender got back into the position he took up when waiting for medical treatment

Walker was among England's last-16 winners who took part in a gym and pool recovery session

The players who secured a memorable victory over Colombia on penalties to reach the last eight took part in a recovery session inside, apart from Marcus Rashford.

After securing England's first-ever shootout win in World Cup history on Tuesday night in Moscow, the players, understandably, looked to be in a buoyant mood.

Preparations got under way with earnest for Saturday's clash in Samara on Wednesday afternoon despite the group's lack of sleep - they returned to their Repino base at around 6.30am.

Rashford was the only player to feature against Colombia to train in the pouring rain at Spartak Zelenogorsk, where he was part of an eight-strong playing group outnumbered by staff.