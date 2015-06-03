Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

Jannie Mouton

Onsi Sawiris

Markus Jooste

Johann Rupert

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Mensah Otabil

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Football

Yerry Mina's Barcelona future in doubt despite World Cup performances

Yerry Mina was Colombia's hero at the World Cup after scoring three goals... but his Barcelona future remains in doubt and the towering defender could be sent out on loan this summer

  • Yerry Mina has been impressive at the heart of the Colombia defence in Russia 
  • The towering centre back scored three goals before they lost against England
  • Despite his performances, Mina could be farmed out on loan by Barcelona
  • Everyone at the Nou Camp is impressed with Mina's physical power and size
  • However he has struggled to adapt to the art of defending for Barcelona 

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline

Published: 14:04 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 14:04 EDT, 4 July 2018

Yerry Mina has had some first six months in Europe football. He signed for Barcelona in January, was soon criticized for not fitting in, but then became Colombia’s leading scorer at the World Cup as they came within a penalty shootout of a quarter-final place.

He ended up with more goals than Lionel Messi but the question he and Barcelona supporters want answering now is: will the two be club team-mates next season. Despite the heroics in Russia the club are still considering loaning him out this summer.

Mina arrived from Palmeiras for 11.8 million euros in January and it was soon clear the 23-year-old was unorthodox. He took his first steps on the Camp Nou playing surface barefoot during an unconventional presentation.

Yerry Mina was Colombia’s leading scorer at the World Cup before they lost against England
The towering defender ended up with more goals than Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi
Mina scored a late equaliser against England to force the game into extra-time in Moscow
He had done the same when he joined Palmeiras citing his religious beliefs and quoting from the bible that land that is first stepped on with bare feet is duly conquered.

He has not conquered yet.

He scored in the Catalan Super Cup and there was a special dance to celebrate his first goal for Barcelona. But he struggled to learn the art of defending the Barcelona way and there were calls for him to be sent out on loan. His partnership with Thomas Vermaelen was even dubbed Tom and Yerry by some.

Everyone at the club is impressed by him physically - the huge stride that means he covers so much ground quickly. And the leap that has seen him score three headed goals at the tournament.

Mina arrived at Barcelona in January and it was soon clear the 23-year-old was unorthodox
Everyone at the club is impressed by him physically with his huge stride and emphatic leap
Barcelona's interest in Sevilla's Clement Lenglet may mean Mina is likely to be shown the door
The final decision is still to be taken over his future but the World Cup has not entirely convinced the club that he would not benefit from a season of first team football elsewhere. 

If Philippe Coutinho can take an EU passport this summer then Barcelona will have three non-EU playing spaces and the big defender could ocupy one but if a club is found for him, and Barcelona follow through on interest in Sevilla's Clement Lenglet as their third centre-back, then Mina is more likely to be shown the door.

He said on Tuesday: ‘I’m relaxed over my future. My feet are firmly on the ground and my eyes are on the sky. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.’

He does still need to prove himself at Barcelona. Thanks to his displays in Russia he will not be sold but a loan still looks the most likely option.

