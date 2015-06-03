Enyimba To Play CAF Confederation Cup Home Games In Port Harcourt

By Adeboye Amosu:

Two-time African champions Enyimba will now play their remaining home matches in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt following a ban on the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar by the continent’s soccer ruling body, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Peoples Elephant have played their three previous home games in the CAF Confederation Cup at the UJ Esuene Stadium but Completesportsnigeria.com learnt they have been told by CAF to look for another venue following complaints by their opponents on the poor state of the ground’s playing surface.

The Aba giants were hoping to play their next home game in the competition on July 8 against Williamsville of Ivory Coast at their home ground, Enyimba International Stadium but renovation works at the ground is not yet completed.

The Stadium has been under renovation for the past three years and the new artificial turf was laid last week but the sitting terraces and other parts are not ready yet.

Instead, they have adopted the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium as their makeshift home ground pending the completion of the Enyimba Stadium.

Enyimba who are hoping to become the first Nigerian club to win the CAF Confederation Cup beat Djoliba of Mali 2-0 in their first group game but went down to a 3-0 defeat to CARA Brazzaville of Congo on match day two.

