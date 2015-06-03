Hope Akpan Joins Bradford City on Two-Year Contract

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria midfielder Hope Akpan has linked up with English League one outfit, Bradford City on a two-year contract from Burton Albion, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

Akpan, 26, joined Bradford City on a free transfer, becoming the club’s ninth signing of the summer.

The midfielder who has been capped at international level by Nigeria has now joined up with his new team-mates at their pre-season Cheshire training camp.

“We are really pleased to get Hope into the building,” Bradford City head coach, Micheal Collins told the club’s official website.

“We already had excellent quality in that area (midfield), but Hope will add to that whilst also offering a strong physical presence.

“The intensity of the league demands we have quality in all departments to cope, and we feel like we are getting there now.”

