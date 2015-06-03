Colombia Coach Pekerman: We Fought England To A Standstill

Colombia’s head coach Jose Pekerman’s insists his side fought hard in their loss to England in the round of 16 clash at the on going 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Colombia lost 4-3 on penalties after full time scores ended 1-1.

The defeat extended Colombia’s winless streak against England to six games having lost three and drawn three.

“The World Cup has unraveled like this,” Perkerman told FIFA.com after the game.

“Like every team here, we had the ambition to win it.”

“We have made every possible effort to progress. It was highly intense, very competitive. Both sides have testified to the importance of this match.”

“We’ve been a brave squad, we’ve fought hard. We’ve never thrown in the towel when facing an opponent. We’ve had the right attitude and mindset.”