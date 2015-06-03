Rohr: Super Eagles Will Fear No Team After World Cup Lesson

By Johnny Edward

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the Super Eagles will suffer no more inferiority complex at the biggest stage following their exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr who signed a two-year contract extension last year – also praised the mood within the camp despite the exit.

“I think the future is for Nigeria because the spirit is wonderful, big solidarity and you see in these difficult moments how great the spirit in the team is,” Rohr told BBC Sport.

“What they learned is to be better in the beginning of the match.

“We reacted well in all three matches in the second half, so our start must be better.

“Also – we should have no complex now. We have seen that we can win against good teams like Iceland. We had some mistakes of youthfulness, like conceding penalties, but all the time the team is in this collective spirit and I like it.”