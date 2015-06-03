Balogun: To Get Better, Super Eagles Must Get Dirty

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has tasked his Nigeria team-mates to learn football’s darker arts following their painful exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Nigerian team exited the tournament last week losing 2-1 to Argentina with Balogun playing all three games.

“It’s always important when you play internationals to be a bit dirty,” Balogun, who will join Brighton Hove Albion, told BBC Sport.

“That’s what Argentina has, definitely, and you also need to be cold-blooded – that’s probably the most important (lesson from this World Cup).

“It will be very important to keep going the way we have started.

“We have experienced players, young players, talented players – and there are even more players that are not in the team yet – and we have to keep developing them and investing in their football education.

“We just have to keep working and keep our focus on advancing year after year and then in the next four years we will have a good team – maybe an even better one.”