Mikel Grateful To Nigerian Police For Father’s Rescue From Abductors

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police for their role in securing the release of his father Michael Obi who was abducted on the 29 th of June, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Obi who revealed that he played the crucial game against Argentina during the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup despite his father being in custody of hia abductors also thanked his fans for their support during his trying moments.

“I would like to thank the Police authorities involved in ensuring the safe return of my father after the ordeal this week,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

“I will also like to thank everyone for their kind words of support. He is now recuperating with family. My family and I are grateful.”

The Enugu State Police Command rescued Pa Obi from kidnappers who abducted him on his way from Jos.