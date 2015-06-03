FIFA slam Maradona after he called England's penalty win a 'theft'

Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold's Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

0out of 5

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

0out of 5

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

0out of 5

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

0out of 5

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

0out of 5

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
FIFA slam Maradona after he called England's penalty win a 'theft'

by 04/07/2018 20:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

FIFA slam £10k-a-game ambassador Diego Maradona after icon called England's win against Colombia a 'monumental theft': 'His comments were entirely inappropriate'

  • England beat Colombia on penalties to secure spot in World Cup quarter-finals
  • Feisty match was refereed by American Mark Geiger, who has been criticised
  • Diego Maradona claims he witnessed a 'theft' and says wrong ref was appointed
  • But FIFA, who Maradona is working for as an ambassador, have criticised him 

By Amitai Winehouse For Mailonline

Published: 16:55 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 20:16 EDT, 4 July 2018

FIFA have slammed Diego Maradona for criticising American referee Mark Geiger's handling of England's win against Colombia

The Argentinian, who is being paid £10,000-a-game to work as an ambassador for the governing body at the World Cup, described the result on Tuesday in the round of 16 as a 'monumental theft'.

It is the third controversy involving the Argentina great at the World Cup, which he has mostly attended as a VIP guest of FIFA.

Diego Maradona was pictured on his Instagram wearing a Colombia shirt ahead of the game
Diego Maradona was pictured on his Instagram wearing a Colombia shirt ahead of the game

Diego Maradona was pictured on his Instagram wearing a Colombia shirt ahead of the game

The ex-player claims that Colombia were robbed by referee Mark Geiger against England
The ex-player claims that Colombia were robbed by referee Mark Geiger against England

The ex-player claims that Colombia were robbed by referee Mark Geiger against England

Geiger officiated a feisty last-16 clash which was eventually won on penalties by England
Geiger officiated a feisty last-16 clash which was eventually won on penalties by England

Geiger officiated a feisty last-16 clash which was eventually won on penalties by England


FIFA responded to Maradona after he spoke to Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur about the outcome of the game. He said on Wednesday: 'I saw a monumental theft. I apologise to all the Colombian people, but they must know the players are not to blame.

'It is the man who decides who the referee is who is to blame. A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude.

'With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologise to the Colombian people.'

Maradona, himself far from a saint, claims that Colombia were robbed by the referee in last-16
Maradona, himself far from a saint, claims that Colombia were robbed by the referee in last-16

Maradona, himself far from a saint, claims that Colombia were robbed by the referee in last-16

The Argentina legend has been at the centre of three controversies while working in Russia
The Argentina legend has been at the centre of three controversies while working in Russia

The Argentina legend has been at the centre of three controversies while working in Russia

Maradona had been photographed before the game wearing a yellow Colombia jersey. England advanced to the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in Moscow.

The 57-year-old continued: 'I told (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino that if I worked for FIFA I would change everything. It has to be transparent. That's why I didn't go there.

'The referee will know a lot about baseball, but he has no idea about football. The Colombian players asked for VAR and he did not give it to them.

'Twice the English threw themselves to the ground and he did not admonish them. This was theft.'

Geiger dished out six yellow cards to Colombian players, and two to England in Moscow
Geiger dished out six yellow cards to Colombian players, and two to England in Moscow

Geiger dished out six yellow cards to Colombian players, and two to England in Moscow

FIFA said Maradona's 'insinuations' were 'entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.'

'At a time when FIFA is doing everything within its power to ensure principles of fair play, integrity and respect are at the forefront of this World Cup and how the organisation is now run, FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game,' the governing body added in a statement.

Maradona previously apologised for making an offensive gesture toward South Korean fans, and was filmed aggressively raising his middle fingers after Argentina scored a late winning goal against Nigeria. 

FIFA released a statement criticising the icon of the game on Wednesday evening
FIFA released a statement criticising the icon of the game on Wednesday evening

FIFA released a statement criticising the icon of the game on Wednesday evening

The England players celebrate after securing the penalty shootout triumph at the World Cup
The England players celebrate after securing the penalty shootout triumph at the World Cup

The England players celebrate after securing the penalty shootout triumph at the World Cup

