FIFA slam Maradona after he called England's penalty win a 'theft'

FIFA have slammed Diego Maradona for criticising American referee Mark Geiger's handling of England's win against Colombia

The Argentinian, who is being paid £10,000-a-game to work as an ambassador for the governing body at the World Cup, described the result on Tuesday in the round of 16 as a 'monumental theft'.

It is the third controversy involving the Argentina great at the World Cup, which he has mostly attended as a VIP guest of FIFA.

Diego Maradona was pictured on his Instagram wearing a Colombia shirt ahead of the game

The ex-player claims that Colombia were robbed by referee Mark Geiger against England

Geiger officiated a feisty last-16 clash which was eventually won on penalties by England





FIFA responded to Maradona after he spoke to Venezuelan broadcaster Telesur about the outcome of the game. He said on Wednesday: 'I saw a monumental theft. I apologise to all the Colombian people, but they must know the players are not to blame.

'It is the man who decides who the referee is who is to blame. A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude.

'With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologise to the Colombian people.'

Maradona, himself far from a saint, claims that Colombia were robbed by the referee in last-16

The Argentina legend has been at the centre of three controversies while working in Russia

Maradona had been photographed before the game wearing a yellow Colombia jersey. England advanced to the quarter-finals via a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw in Moscow.

The 57-year-old continued: 'I told (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino that if I worked for FIFA I would change everything. It has to be transparent. That's why I didn't go there.

'The referee will know a lot about baseball, but he has no idea about football. The Colombian players asked for VAR and he did not give it to them.

'Twice the English threw themselves to the ground and he did not admonish them. This was theft.'

Geiger dished out six yellow cards to Colombian players, and two to England in Moscow

FIFA said Maradona's 'insinuations' were 'entirely inappropriate and completely unfounded.'

'At a time when FIFA is doing everything within its power to ensure principles of fair play, integrity and respect are at the forefront of this World Cup and how the organisation is now run, FIFA is extremely sorry to read such declarations from a player who has written the history of our game,' the governing body added in a statement.

Maradona previously apologised for making an offensive gesture toward South Korean fans, and was filmed aggressively raising his middle fingers after Argentina scored a late winning goal against Nigeria.

FIFA released a statement criticising the icon of the game on Wednesday evening