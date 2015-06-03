Gonzalo Higuain's agent denies striker is set to join Chelsea

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 19:39 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 19:39 EDT, 4 July 2018

Gonzalo Higuain's agent has denied his client is set to move to Chelsea and insisted the striker is happy to remain at Juventus.

Higuain fuelled speculation he could to leave the Serie A champions this summer when he admitted he would 'love' to play in the Premier League.

Reports in Italy suggested Chelsea are ready to offer their club-record signing Alvaro Morata to Juventus in a swap deal that would see Higuain head to Stamford Bridge.

Gonzalo Higuain endured an unhappy World Cup as Argentina lost in the last 16 to France





But Higuain's brother and agent Nicolas has played down talk of the Argentine departing the seven-time defending Italian champions for Chelsea.

'At the moment we haven’t spoken to any other clubs, as we have a three-year contract with Juventus,' Nicolas Higuain told Sky Sport Italia.

'He is very happy in the city, at the club, with the coach and the tactical system. All these things people talked about other clubs are just rumours, we haven’t spoken to anybody.'

Higuain would be able to link up with his former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri should he join Chelsea, with the Italian set to replace Antonio Conte at the helm.

Higuain has a father-son like relationship with incoming Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

But while Nicolas admits his brother has a wonderful relationship with Sarri, that doesn't mean there is any chance he will link up with his former manager in London.

'At the moment, he has three years on his contract with Juventus,' he added ‘Everyone knows his rapport with Sarri is wonderful and he sees him as a football father.

'But as far as I know, Sarri hasn’t even signed for Chelsea yet. Secondly, Gonzalo is happy in Turin and hasn’t received any indication from Juve, so I see no real chance of leaving.’