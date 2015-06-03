Sweden have no star names but are they better off without Ibrahimovic?

Latest News

Nawa o! Man Allegedly Beats Wife To Death Over N200 Gift

04/07/2018 12:14:00
Adekunle Gold’s Sister Burst Into Tears After Seeing Brother On Boards In London (Video)

04/07/2018 12:15:00
Abacha Loot: Reps To Probe Recovery From 1998 To Date

04/07/2018 12:54:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

From broke to billionaires: The rise of Airbnb founders

Thai cave rescue teams prepare to decide which trapped children will swim for their lives

Kennedys take aim at President Trump as Ethel and family wear homemade 'I really do care' jackets

Gum disease makes men twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction

Girl 'attacked by shark' off coast of popular Myrtle Beach

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Football

Sweden have no star names but are they better off without Ibrahimovic?

by 04/07/2018 19:35:00

Sweden have no star names but are humble, play for each other and in the World Cup quarter-finals... so are they better off without Zlatan Ibrahimovic?

  • Viktor Claesson was asked if Sweden are better off without Zlatan Ibrahimovic
  • 'He can just keep on talking but I think he will be happy for us,' he replied
  • Sweden have upset the odds to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals
  • During his 15 years with Sweden, Ibrahimovic never made it past the round of 16
  • Now, the humble Swedes face England for a place in the last-four in Russia

By Ian Ladyman for the Daily Mail

Published: 17:30 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 19:35 EDT, 4 July 2018

In the interview area beneath the St Petersburg Stadium, Swedish midfielder Viktor Claesson was asked the question, the Zlatan question. If you are Swedish and you play football, the Zlatan question always arrives eventually.

'Are you a better team without him?' Claesson was asked in the wake of his team's 1-0 victory over Switzerland. 

'Well, it was a long time ago that he retired so we don't pay attention to that talk,' said Claesson. 'I didn't even play in that team so for me it doesn't matter. He can just keep on talking but I think he will be happy for us now.'

Emil Forsberg of Sweden celebrates scoring the winning goal against Switzerland on Tuesday
Emil Forsberg of Sweden celebrates scoring the winning goal against Switzerland on Tuesday

Emil Forsberg of Sweden celebrates scoring the winning goal against Switzerland on Tuesday

The Swedish team do not contain any big names, but their teamwork has got them this far
The Swedish team do not contain any big names, but their teamwork has got them this far

The Swedish team do not contain any big names, but their teamwork has got them this far


That last point is debatable. During his 15 years with the Sweden team, Zlatan Ibrahimovic never made it past the World Cup's last 16. Twice they did not even qualify for the finals.

So if the 36-year-old's recent suggestion that Janne Andersson's side would be better served with him in it sounded a little desperate maybe it was. 

For it seems that though Zlatan has not managed to quite forget about Sweden, Sweden may be on the verge of forgetting about him, at least for the time being.

'It's better to focus on the ones who did a great job here to make it to the quarter-finals,' Claesson added. 'It's fantastic. It's better to talk about these players.

'We are a team and not individuals. It's perfect for us and for Sweden the country. I think we like this. We are underdogs and a team together. It's perfect.'

Sweden's last-eight opponents on Saturday in Samara will be England. The Scandinavians are happy to be second favourites but are in no mood to be patronised.

Aware that the English are already talking about a first World Cup semi-final since 1990, the Swedes are not impressed.

Hakan Mild, the former Wimbledon midfielder and now IFK Gothenburg sporting director said on Swedish radio: 'They think they are so good but they are not. They are just spoilt young people who make a lot of money.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suggested that Janne Andersson's side would be better with him in it

'The English are easy to score against. They don't scare you and that suits Sweden well. They don't have the total desperation required and have just played a long, tough game with extra time.

'I also think they have a little bit of hubris. They think they are going to win and they will get an unpleasant surprise on Saturday.'

Nobody in the current Sweden team has the appetite to tweak English tails before the game. The closest anybody came after the win over Switzerland was captain Andreas Granqvist who said: 'Someone said something about 99 times out of 100 they would beat us? Well, it's fun for England to have that sort of confidence. Let's play the game and see how things go.'

This understated approach to what is a huge game fits with what we know of this Swedish squad. In the Zlatan years, he was very much captain and leader. On occasion he pretty much picked the team.

Now the closest this humble, grounded bunch of players have to a superstar is defender Victor Lindelof and that is purely because he plays — occasionally — for Manchester United.

The closest this humble, grounded bunch of players have to a superstar is Victor Lindelof
The closest this humble, grounded bunch of players have to a superstar is Victor Lindelof

The closest this humble, grounded bunch of players have to a superstar is Victor Lindelof

Interestingly, Lindelof is said to have brought a touch of Premier League aloofness to Andersson's squad and it has been noted by the Swedish media with disapproval.

In terms of talent, the star of the show is undoubtedly 26-year-old Emil Forsberg, the winger who scored Sweden's goal against the Swiss on Tuesday. Forsberg plays for RB Leipzig in Germany and is another unassuming individual.

With self-deprecation, Claesson said: 'He is good technically and not like other Swedish players. He is a good asset. The rest of us are physical and solid but he has extraordinary skills. He is humble and works for the team. He is not a star player like other big players here in Russia but he is the star player for us.'

In terms of their football, Sweden have produced nothing in Russia to scare England but then they will not view tapes of the English games with any great trepidation either.

Andersson's team will expect to spend a lot of time without the ball in the heat of Samara but are more than comfortable with that idea.

For Sweden the game against England represents a free hit which could make them dangerous
For Sweden the game against England represents a free hit which could make them dangerous

For Sweden the game against England represents a free hit which could make them dangerous

'It is difficult to play against us because we defend very well and it's hard to find spaces between the lines,' said Lindelof.

'There will be no space for England out there. We defend very well. All 11 players on the pitch understand that so it's difficult for teams to score goals against us.'

The Swedes have already travelled further than they hoped so for them this game represents a free hit. That could make them dangerous.

What Zlatan makes of it, nobody really knows. But he did hint at a return as recently as April so if there is any regret it could be that it belongs to him.

Lindelof was asked how old he would be before people stopped asking him about his former United team-mate. 'I don't know,' he shrugged. 'Maybe about 95...'

