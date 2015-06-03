Brendan Rodgers admits Moussa Dembele will leave Celtic in the future

By John Mcgarry For The Scottish Daily Mail

Published: 19:13 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 19:14 EDT, 4 July 2018

It may only have been 45 minutes in a municipal arena in the back end of beyond. However, for the small pocket of Celtic fans who witnessed Moussa Dembele use his pace and power like instruments of torture against Sparta Prague on Tuesday they felt like highly significant moments.

By the time his manager, Brendan Rodgers, had reined him in at the interval, the Frenchman had scored the only goal of the game and issued a timely reminder that when fit and focused he truly is a force of nature.

This was the Dembele we recalled from his first season in Glasgow. He scored 32 goals that year and by its conclusion his boast upon signing, that he wanted to become the best striker in the world, did not seem quite so fanciful.

Moussa Dembele made a goalscoring return for Celtic with the winner against Sparta Prague





The contrast with the figure whose season began with an injury against Linfield 12 months ago and subsequently stopped and started could hardly have been greater.

Ahead of next week's Champions League qualifier against Alashkert in Armenia, Rodgers wore the look of the cat who has got the cream.

'Moussa is a really happy boy and he's a great boy to work with. I love him,' said the Celtic manager. 'He has a belief that he is a player and that is important because you need to have that personality.

'But it is handy when you back it up. That's what I look for. Moussa backs it up and shows it on the field.'

Afforded a little extra rest before he entered pre-season training, Dembele sat out Celtic's opening run-outs against Vorwarts Steyr and Bohemians in Austria before being let off the leash against Sparta.

Dembele scored a fine solo effort in a 45-minute cameo as Celtic saw off the Czech side

Bulldozing his way through the Czech defence as he scored a fine solo effort in the town of Rohrbach, there was no evidence of the kind of ring-rust that players tend to exhibit as they try to move through the gears.

'I said Moussa had lost weight when he came back and looked really fit and strong,' Rodgers added.

It wasn't just niggling injuries that restricted the player to 16 goals last season. Ongoing speculation around a move to England as the January window approached seemed to turn his head to the extent that he was taken out of the team.

The only down side of him nearing the new campaign lean, fit and hungry again is that sharks in the bigger market will doubtless begin circling again. Rodgers is unperturbed at that prospect.

'What I know with Moussa is that nothing affects him, really,' said the manager. 'I think there was a little period in my time, but, apart from that, he's been absolutely brilliant. He is really focused and he's a good boy.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers admitted a big move for Dembele will come 'at some point'

'He knows it (a big move) will come for him at some point and that there is nothing he can do other than work hard in training and play well in games. He's done that for the majority of time I've been at the club. He can only play well, work hard and see what happens.'

Experimenting with a twin strike force of Dembele and Odsonne Edouard against Sparta, the pace and power Celtic boasted was quite something.

Leigh Griffiths tried his utmost in a run-out earlier in the day against BW Linz and may find first-team exposure hard to come by in the coming weeks.

'What I try to have is real competition in that attacking area,' Rodgers explained. 'Over a couple of years, Moussa and Leigh were injured for periods and at times we didn't have that extra one. But I didn't want to just bring in anyone, so to bring in Odsonne with his quality and potential was important.

'All three strikers are fighting and we are going to need all three to play the number of games we are, hopefully, going to play.' Rodgers rejigged and reshaped his side over the course of four games in Austria and is likely to continue that theme when they take on Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

Celtic's front two of Odsonne Edouard (left) and Dembele looked fearsome on Wednesday

But it's hard not to think that the 3-5-2 he played at the outset against the Czechs will be his strategy when Alashkert come into view in Armenia on Tuesday.

'My style will always be the same, but my systems can change,' he said. 'The rules are simple in that we have to attack with aggression and intensity and we have to dominate. When we do that, we can create chances.

'I like them to be flexible tactically and obviously having an option to that is very good. It worked well for us against Sparta.' It goes without saying that neither Dedryck Boyata nor Mikael Lustig will be involved in the foreseeable future.

Belgium have the small matter of a World Cup quarter-final with Brazil to occupy their minds, while Lustig must hope Sweden can overcome England as he serves a ban. Both will have two weeks off at the point their interest ends.

'It's fantastic for them,' Rodgers said. 'I've obviously been in contact with them throughout the tournament through text and what have you.

Rodgers said he was delighted at Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig's progress in Russia

'I'm delighted for Dedryck. He's had a great run in the team before coming out for Vincent Kompany, but he's still very much a part of their squad. It's brilliant, the quarter-finals on Friday for him.

'We just heard the Sweden result there after the game, so for Mika it's absolutely brilliant. I'm delighted for them both.'

Despite sustaining some fluid in the knee in Celtic's opening game in Austria, Lewis Morgan is fit for the trip to Dublin. The prospect of earning a spot in the team for the first qualifier is the reason the winger chose Celtic ahead of his myriad alternatives.

'It excites me as it's the pinnacle of club football,' Morgan said. 'It will be a wee bit alien to me but I've been looking forward to it from the moment I signed.

'The money in football now means the draw is always going to be tough (if we get to the group stage). You saw the Europa League last season and the kind of teams that were in that.

'I don't think there is such a thing as an easy draw or a favourable draw. It's about doing what we can and concentrating on ourselves.

New signing Lewis Morgan insists he is capable of making his Celtic move a success

'I always had the ambition to play at this level. Maybe I didn't think it would come this quickly but I feel fit and strong. I'm over all the injury worries that I had a few years ago.

'I've had a couple of seasons of playing week in week out, so it's about taking my game to the next level now.' Many a player of similar talent has found the Celtic jersey weighing too heavily.

Morgan does not underestimate the scale of the task he faces to cut it at Parkhead. But nor does he believe he will lack the mental wherewithal to make his mark.

'I believe in myself and that I can make an impact at this level,' said the 21-year-old. 'I've got great players around me who will help me bed in.

'I need to show what I can do and prove why I'm here to the people who maybe don't know why I was brought here.

'The reason I've been brought to the club is to be positive. I've just got to perform the way I did previously. That's the reason I'm here and why the manager wanted me.'