Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores stunning volley but LA Galaxy are left frustrated by DC United

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores stunning volley but LA Galaxy are left frustrated by DC United

by 05/07/2018 01:50:00

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores stunning volley but LA Galaxy are left frustrated by late DC United equaliser in MLS

  • Ibrahimovic scored a stunning volley after five minutes for LA Galaxy
  • It took the Swedish striker to 10 goals during his maiden MLS season
  • Chris Pontius doubled Galaxy's lead after 25 minutes at the StubHub Center 
  • Zoltan Stieber pulled goal back for DC United before Darren Mattocks equalised 

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning volley but the Los Angeles Galaxy had to settle for a point in their Major League Soccer meeting with DC United.

The Swedish striker opened the scoring just five minutes in, stealing in front of defender Oniel Fisher to meet Dave Romney's cross from the right and slam the ball past keeper David Ousted.

It was Ibrahimovic's 10th goal since joining the Galaxy from Manchester United and delighted the crowd at StubHub center.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning volley but the Los Angeles Galaxy drew with DC United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning volley but the Los Angeles Galaxy drew with DC United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a stunning volley but the Los Angeles Galaxy drew with DC United

The Swedish striker volleyed Galaxy ahead after just five minutes of the match on Wednesday
The Swedish striker volleyed Galaxy ahead after just five minutes of the match on Wednesday

The Swedish striker volleyed Galaxy ahead after just five minutes of the match on Wednesday


The hosts doubled their lead on 25 minutes when Chris Pontius curled home a terrific strike from the edge of the box after a superb touch to control Jorgen Skjelvik's 40-yard diagonal ball.

DC United, who will welcome Wayne Rooney into their ranks shortly, halved the deficit just a minute later when Zoltan Stieber slotted into the far corner following Luciano Acosta's pass.

And they stole a point five minutes from time when Darren Mattocks weaved past a number of Galaxy defenders before firing into the roof of the net.

Galaxy sit eighth in the MLS Western Conference, some 13 points behind leaders Dallas but just a point off the play-off places.

Wayne Rooney poses at Nationals Park as he watches Washington Nationals on Wednesday
Wayne Rooney poses at Nationals Park as he watches Washington Nationals on Wednesday

Wayne Rooney poses at Nationals Park as he watches Washington Nationals on Wednesday

Rooney will be hoping to return to full fitness in time for the opening of Audi Field on July 14
Rooney will be hoping to return to full fitness in time for the opening of Audi Field on July 14

Rooney will be hoping to return to full fitness in time for the opening of Audi Field on July 14

 

