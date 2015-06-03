The secrets of England's historic penalty shootout success

By Matt Lawton for the Daily Mail

England finally ended their 22-year wait for a penalty-shootout victory as they defeated Colombia to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The 4-3 win in the shootout was just the second time in eight attempts at major tournaments that England had come out on top – and their first since Euro 1996.

Here, Sportsmail's MATT LAWTON lifts the lid on how manager Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff prepared England for shootout success at Spartak Stadium.

Military precision

The approach was to leave as little as possible to chance. To break it down and prepare every last detail. From the moment the referee blew the whistle to mark the end of extra time, every member of the England party, coaches as well as players, knew their role. The daily rehearsals were done for a reason.

The pressure that exists in the knockout stages of a World Cup can never be simulated, even if teams can try to produce the physical tiredness a player might be enduring by waiting until the end of a training session to practice.

But the process by which England execute a penalty shootout had been planned with military precision. 'Should it come to that stage, we're ready,' Gareth Southgate declared on the eve of their last-16 encounter with Colombia, and they were.

Daily rehearsals at training helped Dier prepare to take the decisive penalty in the shootout

Pickford ploy

Southgate is the manager but once the shootout begins Jordan Pickford takes charge, imparting advice and encouragement to every player as they make that lonely, terrifying walk from the halfway line.

When Pickford strode forward from the goal to meet each of his five team-mates in Moscow, it was no spur of the moment act. It was part of England's strategy. No other player can enter that half of the pitch so Southgate made a point of getting his goalkeeper to offer some timely support.

And he did so based on his own bitter experience at Wembley 22 years ago. With more than 20 million people watching at home on television and the opposing fans inside the stadium willing them to miss with their jeers and whistles, each player is passing through the gates of a sporting hell. Pickford was at least there to break up the journey, very much a friend in need.

Jordan Pickford spoke to all five of England's penalty takers (including Harry Kane, pictured)

The England No 1 produced a spectacular save to deny Carlos Bacca ahead of Dier's spot-kick

Message on a bottle

Every penalty-taker needs bottle but Pickford appears to have had a special one of his own. Different from the drinks bottle he used during the game and handed to him by goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson before the shootout, it seems it was inscribed with details of where Colombian players prefer to put spot-kicks, based on research conducted by England's video-analysis team.

The sharpest eyes in Moscow might have noted that when Pickford and David Ospina met before the penalty kicks began, Pickford had the bottle wrapped in a towel — presumably so Ospina could not see the writing and warn his team-mates. There was a suggestion on Wednesday the idea was borrowed from the GB women's hockey team.

Pickford's bottle was obscured so David Ospina (right) couldn't see instructions written on it

Skill over steel

Dr Pippe Grange - the team psychologist

According to sources, there weren't any psychometric tests conducted on the players in a bid to establish who was best suited to taking penalties — only on the staff when they were being interviewed for their various jobs.

Dr Pippa Grange, the team psychologist, may have conducted some profiling on the players based on her dealings with them collectively and individually but the penalty-takers were ranked on technique. A player confident in his ability from 12 yards is always likely to be calmer and more composed.

Scottish advice

Allan Russell regards himself as 'the world's best striker coach'. And judging by England's performances, the Scotsman's apparent arrogance is justified.

Russell has been credited with much of the work that has made this side so effective at set-pieces and it also seems he is behind the simple approach to taking penalties.

Alan Russell is credited with much of the work that has made this side so effective at set-pieces

As Ashley Young said on the eve of the Colombia game, the players have been advised to pick the spot where they want to put the ball in training and then hold their nerve and stick to the plan come the game. Clearly, they will now be picking a new spot in preparation for Saturday's clash with Sweden.

Minders matter

Each member of the coaching staff had a role in preparing the players. As well as dealing with Pickford, Margetson was seen in the huddle with his hand on Kieran Trippier's shoulder, whispering something in his ear.

Interestingly the other four penalty-takers - Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier - are standing next to each other.

Dier was promoted to the five because of an injury to Jamie Vardy, who is clearly told by Southgate that he will not now be one of the five. The manager made a point of speaking to all five penalty-takers. Russell also seemed to be armed with notes, presumably with instructions for each of them.

Goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson (pictured with Pickford) was in the pre-shootout huddle

Take a breath

It became clear that England's players had been told not to rush their penalties. They take a couple of breaths and compose themselves, which is a key tactic highlighted by author Ben Lyttleton in his book Twelve Yards: The Art and Psychology of the Perfect Penalty.

Ahead of the tournament, Lyttleton wrote on the website Training Ground Guru: 'In the past, England players have rushed their penalties — a sure sign of stress. Based on analysis of reaction times from the referee blowing his whistle to the player beginning his run-up, English players wait an average 0.28sec, quicker than any other nation.

'By way of comparison, Usain Bolt's reaction time is 0.18sec. Just think of Cristiano Ronaldo's winning penalty against England in 2006: before his run-up, he took a deep breath and composed himself. No rushing.'

There is even a bit of Jonny Wilkinson in the way Kane sets himself up.