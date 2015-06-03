Gareth Southgate and his England team are changing our game for good

By Martin Samuel - Sport for the Daily Mail

This may seem a strange statement to make: but it doesn't matter what happens from here.

It may appear pedestrian or unambitious to set the bar at a quarter-final when the nation is preparing to blow the mortgage on bunting and settle down, at 3pm on a Saturday no less, to watch a young, thriving England side brush past Sweden en route to inevitable glory.

But this is not to mitigate possible defeat in Samara. It would still be a great disappointment if England are not contesting a World Cup semi-final in Moscow next week. It is just that knockout football is a wild affair.

England booked their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with victory over Colombia

Gareth Southgate and his young England team are changing our game for good in Russia





'A low-scoring game in which random events occur,' as Gareth Southgate called it this week. Meaning, stuff happens. England could go out via a poor referee's call — although VAR means we are seeing fewer of them — or a fluke deflection. They could hit both posts, the bar, and the back of the goalkeeper's head. They could have one of those days. We've all seen one of those days. How did we not win that, we ask?

And if that happens, it would be a pity if one result came to define this team and this campaign, if it was remembered for what England didn't do, rather than what England did. For the national team has changed in Russia, we hope for good. It has changed in terms of what has been achieved and what can be achieved; in the aims going forward, in the requirements, the possibilities.

Southgate has altered the English mindset as surely as Terry Venables did in 1996 — except this time those at the top of the Football Association at least appear to understand what they have.

Let's face it, they got lucky. Sam Allardyce could have been leading England into this World Cup. Good manager, Allardyce, but he had already revealed his big idea and it was attempting to get Steven Nzonzi, a French ringer, in to play central midfield. Would England be performing as adventurously or ambitiously as they are now? There is nothing in Allardyce's canon to suggest that. They did not play like this under Sven Goran Eriksson or Fabio Capello, either, the managers brought in to revolutionise the English game with continental know-how.

Sam Allardyce could be leading England but would they be performing as adventurously?

Jordan Pickford and Jesse Lingard share a joke during a recovery session on Wednesday

There is nothing in this World Cup campaign to match the 4-1 win over Holland in 1996 yet, but the point is, England are trying to get there.

That is what has won the public over, that is what has made supporters of cynics. To see a young English team having a go, attempting to build from the back, moving the ball with pace and purpose, going slow only as a means to eventually go fast.

Most of all, Southgate has created a culture where — praise be — England actually found the mental strength to win a penalty shootout. The last man to do that? Venables again.

It is remembered that England lost on penalties to Germany in 1996 — but in the round before that they removed Spain from the quarter-finals the same way. It remained the only tournament shootout England had won; until Tuesday night.

And that's huge. Absolutely huge. For if a well-organised and resilient Swedish side — who knocked Italy out in a qualifying play-off, and emerged ahead of Germany in Group F do not forget — take England all the way in Samara, this is no longer the country that has never won a World Cup shootout.

Southgate has created a culture where England found the mental strength to win on penalties

Milestones of that nature are important. In the summer before the 2003 Rugby World Cup, Sir Clive Woodward took his England team on a short tour of the Southern Hemisphere, playing the All Blacks in Wellington and Australia in Melbourne. Everyone thought he was mad, that England would lose both Tests and the hosts would nobble Jonny Wilkinson in the process.

England had never won a single Test in Australia, for heaven's sake.

Yet Woodward was certain. He had the best team in the world and all that could stop them at the World Cup was fear of the unknown. Fear that England had won a single Test in the south against New Zealand, in 1973, and that any win against Australia at their home World Cup would have to be the first. So he went, and he won both games, and they couldn't lay a glove on Wilkinson and when England lined up against Australia in the final on November 22, 2003, they did so as a team who knew they had the beating of the hosts, no matter the location.

This England team now know they can win on penalties. They know they can overcome the adversity of an injury-time equaliser, or a miss at a crucial stage in the shootout, and prevail. So again, whatever Saturday brings, steps have been taken.

This England team now know they can overcome adversity during a game and still prevail

Southgate chats with Marcus Rashford, who scored his penalty against Colombia on Tuesday

England are in a much better place than they were on arrival in Russia. As nerve-racking and exhausting as it may have been, it could even be argued that England were better for having won as they did.

Had they just beaten Colombia 1-0 with a Harry Kane penalty and not suffered, it would have been a fine result; but not a landmark.

Instead, this is now established as the most important tournament campaign in close to a quarter of a century for England. Eriksson got us deep into tournaments, but with a better squad of players operating in a considerably more limited style. It was a travesty, really, given the talent at his disposal. What Southgate would give for Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

With younger players, lesser players, he is attempting football with ambition and daring in a way that scared Eriksson. He wouldn't have tolerated Harry Maguire tearing out of the back as he frequently did against Colombia, either. Eriksson didn't want his two centre halves — always two centre halves — running with the ball. 'I like my defenders to defend,' he told Rio Ferdinand, bravely stifling one of the best ball- playing backs this country has ever had.

When Wayne Rooney got injured in the European Championship quarter-final against Portugal in 2004, Eriksson left Joe Cole stranded on the bench and brought on Darius Vassell to run the channels. He sold the most limited version of English football back to us, for millions. All along, Southgate has challenged the idea that England's footballers are one-dimensional.

Sven Goran Eriksson got us deep into tournaments but with a considerably more limited style

And in doing so, he has improved the status of young English coaches, too.

Eddie Howe may not have his valuable international experience, but seeing the way Southgate wants England to play, suddenly the idea of the job being his one day no longer seems far-fetched. He likes to play good football; he clearly likes to coach; he communicates ideas well.

Why would we revert to the tried and trusted, or look abroad again, seeing what Southgate's approach has brought?

The fact that it didn't work out for him when managing Middlesbrough doesn't seem such a reliable yardstick now. He has even made England extraordinarily good at set-pieces; the one area that was considered to be Allardyce's trump card.

Coming through, meanwhile, are a generation who play football as Southgate wishes, and quite naturally. Young players who are travelling abroad to get greater playing time, who have impressed Pep Guardiola, who have won World Cups at age-group levels.

Whatever these closing stages hold for this England team, they have now changed our game

Club rivals Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoy a laugh during training on Wednesday

We are not just seeing a promising present in what England are delivering at this World Cup — we are seeing the future.

So enjoy it, but don't sweat it on Saturday. England may never get a chance as good as this to win a World Cup on foreign soil, but there are six other countries feeling the same, plus Russia, the hosts.

Whatever these closing stages hold for Southgate and his players, they have changed our game. England play football; England win penalty shootouts; England go further than Germany, Argentina and Spain.

These are giant strides, not baby steps. A huge footprint is being left by Southgate and his young revolutionary band.