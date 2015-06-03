Club-by-club guide to transfer window ahead of Premier League return

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A 'God' – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Woman climbs Statue of Liberty on Independence Day as ICE protesters are busted

Mom mourns teen shot dead by gang of masked men in Brooklyn

Black Oregon legislator canvassing had cops called on her

Mitch McConnell claims government can't do anything to stop shootings

Nigerian mom takes home baby quadruplets in stars and stripes

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Miloud Chaabi

Miloud Chaabi

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

Club-by-club guide to transfer window ahead of Premier League return

by 04/07/2018 21:02:00 0 comments 1 Views

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Manchester United? Christian Pulisic to Chelsea? Club-by-club guide to transfer window ahead of Premier League return

  • Jack Wilshere and Joe Hart are on the lookout for new clubs this summer
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continues to be linked with Manchester United
  • Unai Emery wants to seal a reunion with Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi

By Mike Keegan For Mailonline

Published: 17:34 EDT, 4 July 2018 | Updated: 21:02 EDT, 4 July 2018

While England's dramatic progress at the World Cup in Russia has captured the imagination of the nation, back home Premier League outfits have been busy conducting their transfer business. 

Liverpool's signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has been the biggest move so far but expect plenty more movement in the coming weeks.

With the closure of the window looming in just over a month, Sportsmail's MIKE KEEGAN looks at what fans of each club can expect over a hectic few weeks.

Liverpool have signed Brazilian midfielder Fabinho as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad
Liverpool have signed Brazilian midfielder Fabinho as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad

Liverpool have signed Brazilian midfielder Fabinho as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad


Arsenal 

In: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Sokratis Papasthapopolous (Borussia Dortmund) 

Out: Per Mertesacker (retired), Santi Cazorla (released), Jack Wilshere (released)

Who could leave the club? 

Unai Emery will want to give his squad a chance to impress him as he adjusts to life at the Emirates. Do not bet on large numbers leaving. Hector Bellerin is admired across Europe but Emery has no intention of losing the defender, whom he regards among a group of must-keep players at the club. 

What are they looking to add? 

Arsenal continue to be linked with Steven N'Zonzi, who flourished under Emery at Sevilla, and Lucas Torreira, while Barcelona's Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes is also on the shortlist.

Unai Emery is keen on reuniting with Steven N'Zonzi following their time together at Sevilla
Unai Emery is keen on reuniting with Steven N'Zonzi following their time together at Sevilla

Unai Emery is keen on reuniting with Steven N'Zonzi following their time together at Sevilla

Bournemouth 

In: David Brooks (Sheffield United) 

Out: Benik Afobe (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Max Gradel (Toulouse)

Who could leave the club? 

Keeping hold of their manager was the Cherries' priority over the summer and they have done that. Further high-profile departures are unlikely. 

What are they looking to add? 

Eddie Howe admitted that the window has been 'difficult' so far. Work is ongoing on a number of targets but the £12million it took to prise David Brooks away from Sheffield United is an indication of just how difficult the market is. A return for Jack Wilshere could be too expensive.

Jack Wilshere is expected to be too expensive for Bournemouth due to his high wage demands
Jack Wilshere is expected to be too expensive for Bournemouth due to his high wage demands

Jack Wilshere is expected to be too expensive for Bournemouth due to his high wage demands

Brighton 

In: Leon Balogun (Mainz), Florin Andone (Deportivo de La Coruna), Jason Steele (Sunderland), Joseph Tomlinson (Yeovil) 

Out: Jamie Murphy (Rangers), Connor Goldson (Rangers), Liam Rosenior (released), Niki Maenpaa (released), Uwe Hunemeier (free to SC Paderborn), Steve Sidwell (released), Bailey Vose (Colchester)

Who could leave the club? 

The Seagulls have got their business done early and will be reluctant to lose any of their big names at this stage of the summer. Unwanted right back Ales Mateju is close to a move to Brescia.

What are they looking to add? 

Another central defender is a priority. Work is continuing and Chris Hughton is a big fan of Reading's Liam Moore, although the Royals are holding out for £15m.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton continues to keep close tabs on Reading defender Liam Moore
Brighton boss Chris Hughton continues to keep close tabs on Reading defender Liam Moore

Brighton boss Chris Hughton continues to keep close tabs on Reading defender Liam Moore

Burnley 

In: N/A

Out: Scott Arfield (Rangers), Dean Marney (released), Tom Anderson (Doncaster Rovers), Chris Long (released),

Who could leave the club? 

Centre half James Tarkowski is highly-rated by some of the nation's top clubs but recently signed a long-term contract. The goalkeeping battle will be fascinating. Fit-again Tom Heaton and Nick Pope are both too talented to play the role of understudy. 

What are they looking to add? 

The clock is ticking for Sean Dyche and Burnley to add to a squad which needs to be bolstered across a number of areas given the arrival of European football at Turf Moor. Bristol City's Joe Bryan is a target and a return for Danny Ings would appear to make sense. Burnley, however, will not break the bank.

Liverpool's Danny Ings is keen on securing first-team football so could seal a return to Burnley
Liverpool's Danny Ings is keen on securing first-team football so could seal a return to Burnley

Liverpool's Danny Ings is keen on securing first-team football so could seal a return to Burnley

Cardiff 

In: Jacob Murphy (Norwich), Greg Cunningham (Preston), Alex Smithies (QPR), Bobby Reid (Bristol City)

Out: Greg Halford (released), Matthew Kennedy (released), Ben Wilson (released)

Who could leave the club? 

Neil Warnock will be reluctant to lose any key members of his squad as they look to achieve the impossible.

What are they looking to add? 

The Bluebirds are following the Burnley model and would appear to be shopping in the Championship with one eye on the future. They are interested in Bristol City's Joe Bryan.

Bristol City's Joe Bryan (right) is attracting interest from newly-promoted Cardiff City
Bristol City's Joe Bryan (right) is attracting interest from newly-promoted Cardiff City

Bristol City's Joe Bryan (right) is attracting interest from newly-promoted Cardiff City

Chelsea 

In: N/A

Out: Matej Delac (AC Horsens)

Who could leave the club? 

Much will depend on the managerial situation, which should be resolved this week. United target Willian would not appear to have the best relationship with current boss Antonio Conte, although the Italian is set to be the first out of the door. Barcelona are also keen. The club are also open to serious offers for David Luiz and Danny Drinkwater.

What are they looking to add? 

Plenty. This is a big summer for Chelsea's transfer team, given Conte's criticism. Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic is admired, as is Russia World Cup midfielder Aleksandr Golovin. Brazil keeper Alisson Becker, of Roma and defender Daniele Rugani, of Juventus, have also been linked. Stand by for a busy few weeks.

United States star Christian Pulisic could be heading to the Premier League this summer
United States star Christian Pulisic could be heading to the Premier League this summer

United States star Christian Pulisic could be heading to the Premier League this summer

Crystal Palace 

In: Vicente Guaita (Getafe)

Out: Diego Cavalieri (released), Damien Delaney (Cork City), Lee Chung-yong (released), Yohan Cabaye (Al Nasr)

Who could leave the club? 

Andros Townsend has been linked with a move back to Newcastle but that may be that. Palace are keen not to lose Wilfried Zaha, with Spurs keen.

What are they looking to add? 

Roy Hodgson often spoke last season about having a summer window to work with. So far, there has only been one arrival. More are due. Reports in Turkey have linked the Eagles with Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan, while Wilshere is a name that continues to be mentioned. City's Joe Hart has also been linked to a reunion with his former England boss.

Joe Hart is on the lookout for a new club as he is surplus to requirements at Manchester City
Joe Hart is on the lookout for a new club as he is surplus to requirements at Manchester City

Joe Hart is on the lookout for a new club as he is surplus to requirements at Manchester City

Everton 

In: N/A

Out: Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), David Henen (released), Jose Baxter (Oldham), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), Joel Robles (released)

Who could leave the club? 

A clear out is on the cards as new manager Marco Silva and sporting director Marcel Brands make their mark. This is a saturated squad, and takers are sought for the likes of high-earning Yannick Bolasie, Sandro, Kevin Mirallas, Ashley Williams and Davy Klaassen.

What are they looking to add? 

Celtic's brilliant full back Kieran Tierney is wanted, as is Sporting winger Gelson Martins and Nice's in-demand forward Alassane Plea.

Celtic full back Kieran Tierney may decide to move south of the border this summer

Fulham 

In: N/A

Out: Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

Who could leave the club? 

The loss of Ryan Fredericks will hurt, but should be offset by the pleasure of keeping the exciting Ryan Sessegnon.

What are they looking to add? 

The arrival of Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent deal from Newcastle should be the start of a flurry of activity at Craven Cottage. There is interest in Wolves winger Ivan Cavaleiro and Southampton full back Matt Targett.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) is expected to complete a permanent move to Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) is expected to complete a permanent move to Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic (right) is expected to complete a permanent move to Fulham

Huddersfield 

In: Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt), Jonas Lossl (Mainz), Ben Hamer (Leicester), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City), Terence Kongolo (Monaco), Juninho Bacuna (FC Groningen) 

Out: Dean Whitehead (retired), Robert Green (released)

Who could leave the club? 

Aaron Mooy is the one Terriers man most likely to attract admiring glances but the West Yorkshire club will have no interest in selling their playmaker as they seek back-to-back survival.

What are they looking to add? 

Just like last year, David Wagner got his business done early. Loan players have been made permanent and Sobhi could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for what will be another battle. A move for Borussia Dortmund full back Erik Durm appears to have collapsed. 

Just like last year, Huddersfield manager David Wagner got his transfer business done early
Just like last year, Huddersfield manager David Wagner got his transfer business done early

Just like last year, Huddersfield manager David Wagner got his transfer business done early

Leicester

In: Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Jonny Evans (West Brom), James Maddison (Norwich) 

Out: Robert Huth (released), Ben Hamer (Huddersfield), Elliot Moore (OH Leuven)

Who could leave the club? 

The long-running saga of Riyad Mahrez is about to come to an end, with the winger set to sign for Manchester City imminently. If he carries on in a similar vein at the World Cup, expect interest in Harry Maguire from far and wide. 

What are they looking to add? 

With an estimated £60m in the back pocket, the Foxes may not yet be done shopping. Reports in Turkey claim a final, £25m offer for Trabzonspor's 19-year-old sensation Abdulkadir Omur has been made.

Leicester will have more money to spend once Riyad Mahrez finally joins Manchester City

Liverpool 

In: Naby Keita (RB Leipzig), Fabinho (Monaco) 

Out: Emre Can (Juventus), Ovie Ejaria (Rangers), Jon Flanagan (Rangers)

Who could leave the club? 

Emre Can is a big loss but Liverpool will be confident of keeping the rest of their stars. 

What are they looking to add? 

The saga of Nabil Fekir lingers on. A move for the Lyon skipper collapsed prior to the World Cup but would appear to be back on the cards. A goalkeeper, surely, is a must. Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel has been linked. Young forward Marco Asensio, from Real Madrid, would be a staggering coup.

A move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir collapsed prior to the World Cup but could be back on the cards
A move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir collapsed prior to the World Cup but could be back on the cards

A move for Lyon's Nabil Fekir collapsed prior to the World Cup but could be back on the cards

Manchester City 

In: Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle) 

Out: Pablo Maffeo (VfB Stuttgart), Angelino (PSV), Yaya Toure (released) 

Who could leave the club? 

This summer could see the end of Joe Hart's long association with City, although another loan deal to see out his final year may well be an option.

What are they looking to add? 

Expect the arrivals of Riyad Mahrez and Jorginho imminently. Other than that, Pep Guardiola is happy with his squad as last season's runaway champions look for a repeat.

Jorginho is expected to arrive at the Etihad Stadium alongside Leicester winger Mahrez

Manchester United 

In: Diogo Dalot (Porto), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Lee Grant (Stoke City) 

Out: Michael Carrick (retired), Joe Riley (Bradford City), Sam Johnstone (West Brom)

Who could leave the club? 

The future of Anthony Martial continues to trigger fevered speculation. United are incredibly wary of this one coming back and biting them on the backside and are reluctant to sell. A move to another English club is not currently being entertained.

What are they looking to add? 

Another midfielder. Willian is long-admired but whether Chelsea will do business remains to be seen. United were keen on Lazio's Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and remain in the hunt for a centre half.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could join compatriot Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

Newcastle

In: Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea) 

Out: Massadio Haidara (released), Curtis Good (released)

Who could leave the club? 

Matt Ritchie is interesting Championship duo Middlesbrough and Stoke, while Yasin Ben El-Mhanni is also set to depart. Midfielder Mikel Merino is wanted by Real Sociedad, while Dwight Gayle could be another out of the door, along with Fulham-bound Aleksandar Mitrovic.

What are they looking to add? 

A lot. Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro has been linked, along with a permanent move for Chelsea's Kenedy. A shock return for Andros Townsend has also been mentioned. More bargaining is needed to bring Alassane Plea to St James' Park.

Andros Townsend is being linked with a return to Newcastle despite impressing for Palace
Andros Townsend is being linked with a return to Newcastle despite impressing for Palace

Andros Townsend is being linked with a return to Newcastle despite impressing for Palace

Southampton 

In: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Mohamed Elyounoussi (FC Basel) 

Out: Jeremy Pied (released), Florin Gardos (released), Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

Who could leave the club? 

Matt Targett is a target for Fulham but do not expect many more departures. 

What are they looking to add? 

Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna is being monitored, while Barcelona's Marlon Santos is on the Saints list. Borussia Mochengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard is also a reported target.

Southampton could land Barcelona defender Marlon Santos following his loan spell at Nice
Southampton could land Barcelona defender Marlon Santos following his loan spell at Nice

Southampton could land Barcelona defender Marlon Santos following his loan spell at Nice

Tottenham

In: N/A

Out: Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Who could leave the club? 

Do not expect any of Spurs' aces to be on their way out this summer.

What are they looking to add? 

A striker to ease the burden on Harry Kane is sought, and Spurs are thought to be another linked with Plea. Celtic's Tierney fits the bill when it comes to energetic full backs while Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a shock target.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a shock target for Tottenham
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a shock target for Tottenham

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a shock target for Tottenham

Watford 

In: Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona), Marc Navarro (Espanyol), Ben Wilmot (Stevenage), Adam Masina (Bologna) 

Out: Dennon Lewis (Falkirk)

Who could leave the club? 

Do not expect to see many departures from Vicarage Road over the coming weeks.

What are they looking to add? 

A goalkeeper. A £1m bid for Ben Foster has been turned down, while the Hornets are one of a number looking at Newcastle winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

Watford want to bring Ben Foster back to Vicarage Road following his previous loan spells
Watford want to bring Ben Foster back to Vicarage Road following his previous loan spells

Watford want to bring Ben Foster back to Vicarage Road following his previous loan spells

West Ham

In: Ryan Fredericks (Fulham), Issa Diop (Toulouse), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea) 

Out: James Collins (released), Patrice Evra (released)

Who could leave the club? 

Robert Snodgrass looks set to go, although a return to cash-strapped Aston Villa is unlikely. Andy Carroll is eternally linked with a Newcastle homecoming but is set to remain in claret and blue. 

What are they looking to add? 

The Hammers are continuing to work on a number of targets including Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, West Brom's Craig Dawson and Lazio winger Felipe Anderson. They are also in talks with Jack Wilshere ahead of a potential move for the midfielder.

West Brom's Craig Dawson could be in line to seal a quick return to the Premier League
West Brom's Craig Dawson could be in line to seal a quick return to the Premier League

West Brom's Craig Dawson could be in line to seal a quick return to the Premier League

Wolves

In: Benik Afobe (Bournemouth), Diogo Jota (Atletico Madrid), Willy Boly (Porto), Rui Patricio (Sporting), Ruben Vinagre (Monaco)

Out: Benik Afobe (Stoke), Ben Marshall (Norwich City)

Who could leave the club? 

Danny Batth could make the short journey to West Brom, while winger Ivan Cavaleiro has been linked with fellow newcomers Fulham.

What are they looking to add? 

Wolves are one of a number of clubs monitoring the Alfie Mawson situation along with Celtic's Tierney, although bringing the young Scot to Molineux would be a tough ask. They are also keen on Newcastle target Stefano Sturaro of Juventus.

Swansea and England defender Alfie Mawson is a target for newly-promoted Wolves
Swansea and England defender Alfie Mawson is a target for newly-promoted Wolves

Swansea and England defender Alfie Mawson is a target for newly-promoted Wolves

 

