Brazil fans give stars huge welcome ahead of World Cup quarter final

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 07:07 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:20 EDT, 5 July 2018

Brazil have been one of the World Cup's better teams so far, so it is no surprise their fans were in celebratory mood as the players arrived in Kazan for their quarter final.

The five-time world champions play Belgium in the Russian city on Friday evening, and booked into the Mirage hotel on Thursday morning.

The players were welcomed off the coach by a huge crowd of hundreds of fans, wearing green and yellow, carrying flags and balloons, all screaming and cheering for their football heroes.

Brazil's fans created an incredible samba atmosphere in Kazan - and this was just for the team arriving at their hotel

Supporters banged drums, blew whistles and sang as the countdown to Brazil's quarter final against Belgium continues

There was barely a person among the hundreds outside the Mirage hotel not wearing a Brazil shirt or draped in a flag

Rio de Janeiro came to Russia as hundreds of fans decked out in green and yellow created a carnival atmosphere

One fan shows her commitment with an extravagant feathered headdress and sparkling painted nails in Brazilian colours

Brazil are favourites to win the World Cup - Belgium, France, Uruguay, Russia, Croatia, Sweden and England stand in their way





The star attraction was of course Neymar, the main striker for Brazil who scored the opener and assisted the other goal in their 2-0 round of 16 victory over Mexico.

Neymar looked very happy with his welcome, giving a thumbs up to the raucous Kazan crowd before later filming the scene on his mobile phone - contained in a case designed to look like his Brazil shirt, complete with his name and No 10.

He posted the pictures to his Instagram account, with one of the huge support captioned 'this is Brazil', before another which showed just to the extent the fans have gone to show their support for him and the team.

The Brazilian star player Neymar gave the crowds a thumbs up as a huge cheer welcomed him off the team coach

Although the Brazil team features many world class footballers, there was no question that Neymar was the star of the show

Neymar stopped to take pictures of the incredible scene - showing a phone case designed to look like his Brazil shirt

Neymar posted the remarkable scene to Instagram, the PSG forward appreciatively captioning the image 'this is Brazil'

Neymar also shared a picture of a huge mural of his own face, which was being painted on a building opposite the hotel

Neymar posted a picture to Instagram showing a huge mural of his face being painted on the side of a building opposite the team hotel.

It has been a busy World Cup for Kazan's mural artists, and on Thursday morning they were back at work again. Neymar is the third footballer to receive the honour, with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi having already been immortalised on the city walls.

While the images of Ronaldo and Messi were cheek-by-jowl near the Ramada Hotel along with a cheeky message challenging the Argentine to match his rival's goal tally in Brazil, Neymar has his own spot.

Brazil's other star men also showed their admiration of the passionate crowd, midfielder Willian giving a thumbs up

One fan held aloft a replica World Cup in the crowd - a clear sign of what they expect Thiago Silva to be doing on July 15

The three-storey portrait of Ronaldo was painted to welcome the five-times World Player of the Year when Portugal played in the capital of Tatarstan in the 2017 Confederations Cup.

To the embarrassment of city officials, it turned out that Argentina would be staying at the same hotel ahead of Saturday's World Cup last 16 clash against France with Messi potentially being able to see the Ronaldo mural from his room. The city therefore commissioned a profile of Messi, also a five-time Ballon D'Or winner.

With Ronaldo and Messi having already departed the tournament after losses in the round of 16, the path is clear for Neymar to stamp his authority on the World Cup.

Fans cheer as Brazil's defender and captain Thiago Silva smiles upon the team arriving at their hotel in Kazan

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002, and the expectant fans are hungry for the trophy to return to South America

While Brazil feature several major stars including Marcelo, Willian and Gabriel Jesus, there is no question that Neymar was the main attraction for those gathered outside the team's Kazan base.

Many supporters wore Brazilian carnival gear including intricate feathered headdresses, while others banged drums and blew whistles to create a true samba feeling.

Many others wore green and yellow face paint or even hair dye, while there was barely a fan not wearing a Brazil football shirt or draped in the national flag.

Philippe Coutinho, Taison Barcellos, Douglas Costa and Fred (left to right) get off the team bus after their arrival in Kazan

Fernandinho (back) applauds the supporters after disembarking, as does Felipe Luis, while Danilo films the crowd

One supporter held aloft an imitation World Cup trophy - an indication of what they expect captain Thiago Silva to be doing on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Expectations will be sky high for Brazil on Friday night when they face the Belgians, with the South Americans just three wins away from a first World Cup title since 2002.

They will face France or Uruguay should they beat the Belgians, before the final in Moscow against one of Russia, Croatia, Sweden or England.