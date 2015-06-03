Brazil fans give stars huge welcome ahead of World Cup quarter final

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

0out of 5

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

0out of 5

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

0out of 5

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

0out of 5

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

0out of 5

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Paul Harris

Paul Harris

4out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Football

Brazil fans give stars huge welcome ahead of World Cup quarter final

by 05/07/2018 08:20:00

Brazil’s World Cup stars greeted by huge crowd of fans with drums and whistles - and they have only arrived at the hotel - as star striker Neymar takes pictures of supporters and says 'This is Brazil'

  • Brazil's fans created an incredible samba atmosphere in Kazan as the players arrived at their hotel 
  • Hundreds of supporters turned out armed with drums, whistles, flags and balloons at the Mirage hotel 
  • Star striker Neymar was impressed, taking pictures of the crowd and posting them to social media 
  • Neymar captioned one image 'This is Brazil' - and he also appreciated a large mural painted of his own face 

By Matthew Smith For Mailonline

Published: 07:07 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:20 EDT, 5 July 2018

Brazil have been one of the World Cup's better teams so far, so it is no surprise their fans were in celebratory mood as the players arrived in Kazan for their quarter final.

The five-time world champions play Belgium in the Russian city on Friday evening, and booked into the Mirage hotel on Thursday morning.

The players were welcomed off the coach by a huge crowd of hundreds of fans, wearing green and yellow, carrying flags and balloons, all screaming and cheering for their football heroes. 

Brazil's fans created an incredible samba atmosphere in Kazan - and this was just for the team arriving at their hotel
Brazil's fans created an incredible samba atmosphere in Kazan - and this was just for the team arriving at their hotel

Brazil's fans created an incredible samba atmosphere in Kazan - and this was just for the team arriving at their hotel

Supporters banged drums, blew whistles and sang as the countdown to Brazil's quarter final against Belgium continues
Supporters banged drums, blew whistles and sang as the countdown to Brazil's quarter final against Belgium continues

Supporters banged drums, blew whistles and sang as the countdown to Brazil's quarter final against Belgium continues

There was barely a person among the hundreds outside the Mirage hotel not wearing a Brazil shirt or draped in a flag
There was barely a person among the hundreds outside the Mirage hotel not wearing a Brazil shirt or draped in a flag

There was barely a person among the hundreds outside the Mirage hotel not wearing a Brazil shirt or draped in a flag

Rio de Janeiro came to Russia as hundreds of fans decked out in green and yellow created a carnival atmosphere
Rio de Janeiro came to Russia as hundreds of fans decked out in green and yellow created a carnival atmosphere

Rio de Janeiro came to Russia as hundreds of fans decked out in green and yellow created a carnival atmosphere

One fan shows her commitment with an extravagant feathered headdress and sparkling painted nails in Brazilian colours
One fan shows her commitment with an extravagant feathered headdress and sparkling painted nails in Brazilian colours

One fan shows her commitment with an extravagant feathered headdress and sparkling painted nails in Brazilian colours

Brazil are favourites to win the World Cup - Belgium, France, Uruguay, Russia, Croatia, Sweden and England stand in their way
Brazil are favourites to win the World Cup - Belgium, France, Uruguay, Russia, Croatia, Sweden and England stand in their way

Brazil are favourites to win the World Cup - Belgium, France, Uruguay, Russia, Croatia, Sweden and England stand in their way


The star attraction was of course Neymar, the main striker for Brazil who scored the opener and assisted the other goal in their 2-0 round of 16 victory over Mexico. 

Neymar looked very happy with his welcome, giving a thumbs up to the raucous Kazan crowd before later filming the scene on his mobile phone - contained in a case designed to look like his Brazil shirt, complete with his name and No 10.

He posted the pictures to his Instagram account, with one of the huge support captioned 'this is Brazil', before another which showed just to the extent the fans have gone to show their support for him and the team.

The Brazilian star player Neymar gave the crowds a thumbs up as a huge cheer welcomed him off the team coach
The Brazilian star player Neymar gave the crowds a thumbs up as a huge cheer welcomed him off the team coach

The Brazilian star player Neymar gave the crowds a thumbs up as a huge cheer welcomed him off the team coach

Although the Brazil team features many world class footballers, there was no question that Neymar was the star of the show
Although the Brazil team features many world class footballers, there was no question that Neymar was the star of the show

Although the Brazil team features many world class footballers, there was no question that Neymar was the star of the show

Neymar stopped to take pictures of the incredible scene - showing a phone case designed to look like his Brazil shirt
Neymar stopped to take pictures of the incredible scene - showing a phone case designed to look like his Brazil shirt

Neymar stopped to take pictures of the incredible scene - showing a phone case designed to look like his Brazil shirt

Neymar posted the remarkable scene to Instagram, the PSG forward appreciatively captioning the image 'this is Brazil'
Neymar posted the remarkable scene to Instagram, the PSG forward appreciatively captioning the image 'this is Brazil'

Neymar posted the remarkable scene to Instagram, the PSG forward appreciatively captioning the image 'this is Brazil'

Neymar also shared a picture of a huge mural of his own face, which was being painted on a building opposite the hotel
Neymar also shared a picture of a huge mural of his own face, which was being painted on a building opposite the hotel

Neymar also shared a picture of a huge mural of his own face, which was being painted on a building opposite the hotel

Neymar posted a picture to Instagram showing a huge mural of his face being painted on the side of a building opposite the team hotel. 

It has been a busy World Cup for Kazan's mural artists, and on Thursday morning they were back at work again. Neymar is the third footballer to receive the honour, with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi having already been immortalised on the city walls.

While the images of Ronaldo and Messi were cheek-by-jowl near the Ramada Hotel along with a cheeky message challenging the Argentine to match his rival's goal tally in Brazil, Neymar has his own spot.

Brazil's other star men also showed their admiration of the passionate crowd, midfielder Willian giving a thumbs up
Brazil's other star men also showed their admiration of the passionate crowd, midfielder Willian giving a thumbs up

Brazil's other star men also showed their admiration of the passionate crowd, midfielder Willian giving a thumbs up

One fan held aloft a replica World Cup in the crowd - a clear sign of what they expect Thiago Silva to be doing on July 15
One fan held aloft a replica World Cup in the crowd - a clear sign of what they expect Thiago Silva to be doing on July 15

One fan held aloft a replica World Cup in the crowd - a clear sign of what they expect Thiago Silva to be doing on July 15

The three-storey portrait of Ronaldo was painted to welcome the five-times World Player of the Year when Portugal played in the capital of Tatarstan in the 2017 Confederations Cup.

To the embarrassment of city officials, it turned out that Argentina would be staying at the same hotel ahead of Saturday's World Cup last 16 clash against France with Messi potentially being able to see the Ronaldo mural from his room. The city therefore commissioned a profile of Messi, also a five-time Ballon D'Or winner.

With Ronaldo and Messi having already departed the tournament after losses in the round of 16, the path is clear for Neymar to stamp his authority on the World Cup. 

Fans cheer as Brazil's defender and captain Thiago Silva smiles upon the team arriving at their hotel in Kazan
Fans cheer as Brazil's defender and captain Thiago Silva smiles upon the team arriving at their hotel in Kazan

Fans cheer as Brazil's defender and captain Thiago Silva smiles upon the team arriving at their hotel in Kazan

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002, and the expectant fans are hungry for the trophy to return to South America
Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002, and the expectant fans are hungry for the trophy to return to South America

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002, and the expectant fans are hungry for the trophy to return to South America

While Brazil feature several major stars including Marcelo, Willian and Gabriel Jesus, there is no question that Neymar was the main attraction for those gathered outside the team's Kazan base. 

Many supporters wore Brazilian carnival gear including intricate feathered headdresses, while others banged drums and blew whistles to create a true samba feeling.

Many others wore green and yellow face paint or even hair dye, while there was barely a fan not wearing a Brazil football shirt or draped in the national flag. 

Philippe Coutinho, Taison Barcellos, Douglas Costa and Fred (left to right) get off the team bus after their arrival in Kazan
Philippe Coutinho, Taison Barcellos, Douglas Costa and Fred (left to right) get off the team bus after their arrival in Kazan

Philippe Coutinho, Taison Barcellos, Douglas Costa and Fred (left to right) get off the team bus after their arrival in Kazan

Fernandinho (back) applauds the supporters after disembarking, as does Felipe Luis, while Danilo films the crowd
Fernandinho (back) applauds the supporters after disembarking, as does Felipe Luis, while Danilo films the crowd

Fernandinho (back) applauds the supporters after disembarking, as does Felipe Luis, while Danilo films the crowd

One supporter held aloft an imitation World Cup trophy - an indication of what they expect captain Thiago Silva to be doing on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium. 

Expectations will be sky high for Brazil on Friday night when they face the Belgians, with the South Americans just three wins away from a first World Cup title since 2002. 

They will face France or Uruguay should they beat the Belgians, before the final in Moscow against one of Russia, Croatia, Sweden or England. 

The green, yellow and blue clad fans make themselves seen and heard as they support the Brazilian team in Kazan
The green, yellow and blue clad fans make themselves seen and heard as they support the Brazilian team in Kazan

The green, yellow and blue clad fans make themselves seen and heard as they support the Brazilian team in Kazan

