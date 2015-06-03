England fans can still secure quick visa ahead of Sweden clash

By George Flood For Mailonline

England supporters wishing to secure a late place in Samara for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden are still in with a chance of making it, though a ticket for the match itself could set them back over £5,000.

The Russian National Tourist Office confirmed on social media that the Russian embassy was now making an exception to their usual process and issuing visas within one working day.

That one-day express service, aimed at those hoping to watch the match in the FIFA Fan Fest Zone in Samara, will cost England fans £285.

However, they will have to move quickly if they still want to secure their place in Samara

Those still looking to make the nearly 2,500-mile journey to southeastern Russia will need to apply by the end of Thursday at the latest, with the Tourist Office able to book both flights and accommodation.

Visitors who possess a FIFA FAN ID - which can be applied for with a ticket number for an upcoming game or one that has already been played - do not require a visa.

Applying for one takes around 10 minutes and should be approved within 24 hours. Fans can either print out their ID documents - used to enter stadiums and also book free rail travel - or collect them in Russia.

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to advance to the World Cup last eight

A match ticket for the quarter-final clash against Sweden could cost as much as £5,614

No official tickets are available for Sweden vs England at the 41,970-capacity Samara Arena at present, though one particular re-sale website currently has some Category 1, Category 2 and VIP tickets on sale for between an eye-watering £3,965 and £5,614.

There are still several flight options accessible to fans travelling from the UK, though times range from nine to 24 hours with changes in cities such as Istanbul, Minsk, Moscow and Munich.

Gareth Southgate's side progressed through to the last eight of the World Cup by finishing second behind Belgium in Group G and ending their penalty hoodoo against Colombia in dramatic fashion in Moscow on Tuesday evening.

That 4-3 shootout triumph after a tense and feisty 1-1 draw at Spartak Stadium saw England win a knockout fixture at a major tournament for the first time since 2006.