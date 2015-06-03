Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Dag Heward-Mills

Agyin Asare

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

England fans can still secure quick visa ahead of Sweden clash

England fans face anxious race to fly out for World Cup clash with Sweden in Samara as they are offered one-day visa service - but match ticket could cost staggering £5,000

  • The Russian Embassy are issuing visas in one working day ahead of Sweden tie
  • That one-day express service for England fans will set them back £285
  • Thursday is the last chance for supporters to apply in time to be in Samara  
  • One re-sale website has match tickets available for between £3,965 and £5,614

England supporters wishing to secure a late place in Samara for Saturday's World Cup quarter-final clash with Sweden are still in with a chance of making it, though a ticket for the match itself could set them back over £5,000.

The Russian National Tourist Office confirmed on social media that the Russian embassy was now making an exception to their usual process and issuing visas within one working day.

That one-day express service, aimed at those hoping to watch the match in the FIFA Fan Fest Zone in Samara, will cost England fans £285.

England supporters could secure a visa from the Russian Embassy within one working day
However, they will have to move quickly if they still want to secure their place in Samara 
Those still looking to make the nearly 2,500-mile journey to southeastern Russia will need to apply by the end of Thursday at the latest, with the Tourist Office able to book both flights and accommodation.

Visitors who possess a FIFA FAN ID - which can be applied for with a ticket number for an upcoming game or one that has already been played - do not require a visa. 

Applying for one takes around 10 minutes and should be approved within 24 hours. Fans can either print out their ID documents  - used to enter stadiums and also book free rail travel - or collect them in Russia.

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to advance to the World Cup last eight
A match ticket for the quarter-final clash against Sweden could cost as much as £5,614
No official tickets are available for Sweden vs England at the 41,970-capacity Samara Arena at present, though one particular re-sale website currently has some Category 1, Category 2 and VIP tickets on sale for between an eye-watering £3,965 and £5,614.

There are still several flight options accessible to fans travelling from the UK, though times range from nine to 24 hours with changes in cities such as Istanbul, Minsk, Moscow and Munich.

Gareth Southgate's side progressed through to the last eight of the World Cup by finishing second behind Belgium in Group G and ending their penalty hoodoo against Colombia in dramatic fashion in Moscow on Tuesday evening. 

That 4-3 shootout triumph after a tense and feisty 1-1 draw at Spartak Stadium saw England win a knockout fixture at a major tournament for the first time since 2006.

SAMARA RESIDENTS URGED TO SHOWER IN PAIRS

Residents of Samara are being urged to take showers in pairs because the influx of fans is putting strain on water supplies.

The Samara Communal Systems utility company says the combination of a heatwave and 'thousands of guests' have meant it's providing 10 per cent more cold water than normal.

That's causing water pressure to drop in some neighbourhoods, the company added.

The company advised locals to 'save water - take showers in pairs,' adding a smiley face to the message.

