Brazil star Neymar has spent nearly 14 minutes on the floor at the World Cup

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 07:53 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:17 EDT, 5 July 2018

Neymar has won few fans with his antics at the World Cup in Russia and a new study is unlikely to win the Brazil star any more.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been slated, especially in Britain, for diving and exaggerating fouls during the tournament.

The backlash reached new heights following Brazil's last-16 victory over Mexico, where he reacted by rolling around in over-dramatic fashion after a late challenge from Miguel Layun.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been heavily criticised for his play-acting this summer

A study has revealed the forward has spent nearly 14 minutes on the floor in four matches





And new data, collated by Swiss broadcaster RTS, has revealed just what an incredible amount of time Neymar has spent lying on the turf 'in agony' so far in Russia.

Despite only playing four matches - 360 minutes of football - the 26-year-old has spent almost 14 of those on the deck. That amounts to a grand 340 seconds or three-and-a-half minutes per game.

The study also showed Neymar spent an astonishing five minutes and 30 seconds writhing around on the ground against the Mexicans alone.

Neymar looked unfazed by the criticism as he arrived in Kazan on Thursday morning

The former Barcelona has been slammed by fans, pundits and fellow professionals and there is no doubt all eyes will be on him during Friday's quarter-final showdown with Belgium.

Expectations will be sky high for Tite's men, with the South Americans just three wins away from a first World Cup title since 2002.

They will face France or Uruguay should they beat the Belgians, before the final in Moscow against one of Russia, Croatia, Sweden or England.