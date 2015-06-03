Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Paul Harris

4out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Jannie Mouton

0out of 5

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Football

Brazil star Neymar has spent nearly 14 minutes on the floor at the World Cup

by 05/07/2018 08:17:00

14 MINUTES: The astonishing amount of time that diving, cheating Neymar has spent on the ground at World Cup

  • Neymar was ridiculed for his extravagant diving against Mexico on Monday
  • The Brazilian superstar has been criticised for his play-acting this summer
  • The forward has spent nearly 14 minutes on the deck during four matches

By Spencer Morgan For Mailonline

Published: 07:53 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:17 EDT, 5 July 2018

Neymar has won few fans with his antics at the World Cup in Russia and a new study is unlikely to win the Brazil star any more.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been slated, especially in Britain, for diving and exaggerating fouls during the tournament.

The backlash reached new heights following Brazil's last-16 victory over Mexico, where he reacted by rolling around in over-dramatic fashion after a late challenge from Miguel Layun.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been heavily criticised for his play-acting this summer
A study has revealed the forward has spent nearly 14 minutes on the floor in four matches
And new data, collated by Swiss broadcaster RTS, has revealed just what an incredible amount of time Neymar has spent lying on the turf 'in agony' so far in Russia.

Despite only playing four matches - 360 minutes of football - the 26-year-old has spent almost 14 of those on the deck. That amounts to a grand 340 seconds or three-and-a-half minutes per game.

The study also showed Neymar spent an astonishing five minutes and 30 seconds writhing around on the ground against the Mexicans alone.

Neymar looked unfazed by the criticism as he arrived in Kazan on Thursday morning
The former Barcelona has been slammed by fans, pundits and fellow professionals and there is no doubt all eyes will be on him during Friday's quarter-final showdown with Belgium.

Expectations will be sky high for Tite's men, with the South Americans just three wins away from a first World Cup title since 2002.

They will face France or Uruguay should they beat the Belgians, before the final in Moscow against one of Russia, Croatia, Sweden or England.

