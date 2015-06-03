Brazil boss Tite picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium World Cup clash

Brazil boss Tite picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium World Cup clashby Rohan Toure 05/07/2018 08:16:00 0 comments 1 Views
Brazil boss Tite - who has named 16 captains in 25 matches - picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium clash as he continues remarkable rotation policy
- Miranda to captain Brazil for second time at World Cup against Belgium
- Marcelo was captain v Switzerland and Thiago Silva v Costa Rica and Mexico
- Fourteen of Tite's squad have captained Brazil from the start during his reign
By Joe Ridge for MailOnline
Published: 08:16 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:16 EDT, 5 July 2018
Brazil manager Tite has named Miranda as his captain for Friday night's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium - continuing with his policy of rotating his skipper.
In 25 games in charge of the Selecao since taking over in June 2016, Tite has named a staggering 16 different captains, with Thiago Silva taking the armband in their last match - a 2-0 win over Mexico in the round of 16.
While he has come in for criticism for his policy, it means that all but one of Tite's expected starting XI against Belgium will have captained Brazil from the start before.
Miranda (left) and Thiago Silva (right) will have both captained Brazil twice at the World Cup
Tite's Brazil captains
5 - Miranda (including Belgium)
4 - Dani Alves*
3 - Thiago Silva
2 - Marcelo
1 - Renato Augusto, Filipe Luis, Fernandinho, Robinho*, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Willian, Alisson, Gabriel Jesus
*not in World Cup squad
Marcelo, who is a fitness doubt after suffering from a back spasm, captained Brazil for the second time under Tite in their World Cup opener against Switzerland.
But even if Marcelo doesn't make it, his understudy Filipe Luis has also captained Brazil before under Tite.
The only player in the current XI not to have captained Brazil is right back Fagner, who is only in the squad due to injury to veteran PSG man Dani Alves.
Interestingly, Alves had captained Brazil from the start more than any other player before the World Cup, but will be overtaken by Miranda on Friday.
Alves may have been earmarked to captain Brazil in the final should they make it, but it appears either Miranda or Silva, who has captained twice in Russia, will do it.
Marcelo, who is struggling after a back spasm, captains Brazil in their opener against the Swiss
Thiago Silva celebrates at the final whistle after captaining Brazil to victory over Mexico
Click Here to Comment on this Article