Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Dag Heward-Mills

Agyin Asare

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

Brazil boss Tite picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium World Cup clash

Brazil boss Tite - who has named 16 captains in 25 matches - picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium clash as he continues remarkable rotation policy

  • Miranda to captain Brazil for second time at World Cup against Belgium
  • Marcelo was captain v Switzerland and Thiago Silva v Costa Rica and Mexico
  • Fourteen of Tite's squad have captained Brazil from the start during his reign 

By Joe Ridge for MailOnline

Brazil manager Tite has named Miranda as his captain for Friday night's World Cup quarter-final against Belgium - continuing with his policy of rotating his skipper.

In 25 games in charge of the Selecao since taking over in June 2016, Tite has named a staggering 16 different captains, with Thiago Silva taking the armband in their last match - a 2-0 win over Mexico in the round of 16.

While he has come in for criticism for his policy, it means that all but one of Tite's expected starting XI against Belgium will have captained Brazil from the start before.

Miranda (left) and Thiago Silva (right) will have both captained Brazil twice at the World Cup


Tite's Brazil captains

5 - Miranda (including Belgium)

4 - Dani Alves*

3 - Thiago Silva

2 - Marcelo

1 - Renato Augusto, Filipe Luis, Fernandinho, Robinho*, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Paulinho, Casemiro, Marquinhos, Willian, Alisson, Gabriel Jesus

*not in World Cup squad 

Marcelo, who is a fitness doubt after suffering from a back spasm, captained Brazil for the second time under Tite in their World Cup opener against Switzerland.

But even if Marcelo doesn't make it, his understudy Filipe Luis has also captained Brazil before under Tite.

The only player in the current XI not to have captained Brazil is right back Fagner, who is only in the squad due to injury to veteran PSG man Dani Alves.

Interestingly, Alves had captained Brazil from the start more than any other player before the World Cup, but will be overtaken by Miranda on Friday.

Alves may have been earmarked to captain Brazil in the final should they make it, but it appears either Miranda or Silva, who has captained twice in Russia, will do it.

