Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Good Samaritan biker gives stranger running for the bus in 110F Arizona heat, a speedy lift to stop

New York leads Independence Day celebrations

PICTURED: Bronx bodega in their new home - a empty wing at Rikers

President Trump and Melania look on as fireworks light up the DC sky

CBS promises future consequences on Big Brother after racially offensive language

Mohamed Bensalah

Paul Harris

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Jannie Mouton

Dag Heward-Mills

Agyin Asare

Chris Okotie

Bishop David Oyedepo

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Real Madrid but who will replace him?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Real Madrid… but will Neymar, Kylian Mbappe or another star replace him at the Bernabeu?

  • As Cristiano Ronaldo heads towards exit, Real Madrid search for a replacement
  • The 33-year-old has been the subject of an £88m bid from Juventus this week
  • Here, Sportsmail looks at the alternatives to replace the irreplaceable at Madrid 

By Pete Jenson for MailOnline

Published: 07:10 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 08:14 EDT, 5 July 2018

As Cristiano Ronaldo heads towards the Real Madrid exit the club are scanning the horizon for his replacement. 

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, 33, has been the subject of an £88million bid from Juventus this week, which Madrid are considering.

Here, Sportsmail looks at the alternatives to replace the irreplaceable.

As Cristiano Ronaldo heads towards Real Madrid exit, they are searching for a replacement
Neymar

The obvious choice and the one the club want. He fills the void on the pitch but, just as importantly for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, he fills it off the pitch too. 

Not since the purchase of David Beckham in 2003 would Madrid have such a commercial coup. No one would sell more shirts and the marketing kick-on would go some way to paying for him. 

The fans are not as convinced by the former Barcelona man. They are not crazy about the ego, and the constant speculation around who he might want to play for next. 

They love a showman, and those reservations would disappear once the goals started flying in.

Suitability: 5/5

Fan reaction 2/5

Cost 5/5

Likelihood 4/5

The obvious choice and the one the La Liga club want is Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar
Kylian Mbappe

Currently lighting up the World Cup and anyone with half a good eye for a player knows he will be giving Ballon d’Or acceptance speeches before he’s Neymar’s current age. 

The marketing benefits are not the same however, which is why Perez still prefers Neymar. 

There is also the small matter of persuading PSG to let go of a French national treasure in the making.

He grew up with Ronaldo posters on his wall so it's likely he'll wear the white shirt at some point. It may come down to when he thinks it's best to do that. 

Madrid wanted him last year but he opted for PSG because he didn't believe he would be first choice at the Bernabeu. 

He could be persuaded otherwise now but only if Madrid give up on Neymar, which does not look like happening.

Suitability: 5/5

Fan reaction 5/5

Cost 5/5

Likelihood 2/5

The PSG striker is currently lighting up the World Cup but Florentino Perez still prefers Neymar
Eden Hazard

He is an easier option than the previous two and could even come this season with someone else following in 2019. 

Hazard would do very different things to Ronaldo so would not have the weight of comparison.

He might disappoint supporters, unless of course he dumps Neymar out of the World Cup, and then Mbappe, and then wins it. 

He may arrive this summer while Real Madrid wait a year for Neymar.

Suitability: 3/5

Fan reaction 2/5

Cost 2/5

Likelihood 4/5

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is an easier option than PSG strikers and could even come this season
Harry Kane

Would have the best chance of matching Ronaldo’s goals haul and would have no problem dominating the Bernabeu. 

But Real Madrid are too resigned to him not wanting to leave Tottenham right now to even pick up the phone to Daniel Levy. 

Daft Madrid fans would also be critical if all he did was score goals with no added frill. They said the same of Michael Owen: 'All he does is score goals!'

Suitability: 3/5

Fan reaction 2/5

Cost 5/5

Likelihood 1/5

Tottenham striker Harry Kane would have the best chance of matching Ronaldo’s goals haul
Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid usually buy players on the strength of World Cup performances so that creates a bit of a problem. 

He has his supporters at the club but doesn’t really fit the Ronaldo profile. He is more a replacement for Karim Benzema and his failure to get into that shocking Argentina team did nothing for his reputation. 

That might have been down to Jorge Sampaoli and not Dybala but it still looked bad to not even see him come off the bench.

He needs to step up another couple of levels and maybe Ronaldo will bring the best out of him next season at Juventus. That €100m transfer will need to happen first.

Suitability: 1/5

Fan reaction 1/5

Cost 2/5

Likelihood 1/5

Juventus' Paulo Dybala has his supporters at the club but doesn’t really fit the Ronaldo profile
