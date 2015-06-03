Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Gareth Southgate believes England may not get a better opportunity to win the World Cup

'We won’t get this opportunity again': Gareth Southgate believes England may not get a better opportunity to win the World Cup ahead of facing Sweden in the quarter-finals

  • England may not get a better shot to win the World Cup, says Gareth Southgate
  • The Three Lions manager was speaking ahead of Sweden in the quarter-finals
  • With big-name exits such as Spain and Germany, England are second favourites 

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline

Published: 14:15 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:15 EDT, 5 July 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate, often cautious and reluctant to get ahead of himself, admits the Three Lions may never get a better opportunity to win the World Cup than the one they have in Russia.

Southgate's men are busy preparing for their quarter-final date with Sweden in Samara on Saturday afternoon with the carrot on offer a place in the semi-finals.

With Germany and Spain, both of which would have been in England's half of the draw, already out, Southgate, who was speaking to ITV News, feels the cards may never again fall as kindly. 

Gareth Southgate says England may not get a better shot to win the World Cup than in Russia
The England boss insists his squad will be better in two years but has eyes on World Cup glory
The Three Lions are preparing for their quarter-final against Sweden in Samara on Saturday
'Although our team will be individually better in two years with more life experience, maybe the cards on injuries and things won’t fall as kindly and we won’t get this opportunity again,' Southgate said.

'I’m a long way from perfect. I think it’s dangerous territory if I start to get carried away with things but I am proud of the way the team is playing.'

England reached the last eight in dramatic fashion as they edged out Colombia in a penalty shootout. Eric Dier landing the decisive blow with the fifth penalty.

England reached the World Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic shootout win over Colombia
Southgate insists he is delighted his players are making so many back at home happy
Southgate warned against complacency but accepts the nation are growing in confidence with just two games between his side and the final in Moscow. 

‘It’s a huge privilege to be able to send everybody to work happy, to be able to make a difference to people lives,' he added. 

'Football can bring connection through a country and I’m delighted we are exciting people, bringing enjoyment and we want to keep it going.'  

England face Sweden at the Samara Arena on Saturday with the winner taking on the victor from Russia-Croatia in Wednesday evening's semi-final in Moscow. 

