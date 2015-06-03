Latest News

Football

France sensation Kylian Mbappe ready to 'seize opportunity' in quarter-final clash with Uruguay

by 05/07/2018 14:15:00

France sensation Kylian Mbappe ready to 'seize opportunity' and show his class again in quarter-final clash with Uruguay, says Hugo Lloris

  • Kylian Mbappe devastated Argentina with display of blistering pace and finesse
  • 19-year-old striker has more to come according to manager Didier Deschamps 
  • Hugo Lloris says Mbappe has massive ambition and is ready to seize chance 
  • Uruguay continue to sweat on fitness of Edinson Cavani who has calf problem 

By Matt Barlow for MailOnline

Published: 14:13 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:15 EDT, 5 July 2018

Kylian Mbappe shuffled out into the blaze of flashbulbs with a sheepish smile and a shrug and he pulled the cuffs of his training top a little further over his fists.

At the age of 19, Mbappe is in the process of making this World Cup his World Cup, another elegant stride on his sprint to the top.

Against Peru, he became France's youngest ever scorer at a major tournament, a mantle seized from the grasp of David Trezeguet.

Kylian Mbappe is ready to continue his blistering form against Uruguay, says Hugo Lloris
Kylian Mbappe is ready to continue his blistering form against Uruguay, says Hugo Lloris

Kylian Mbappe is ready to continue his blistering form against Uruguay, says Hugo Lloris

Didier Deschamps believes there is still plenty to come from the talented 19-year-old
Didier Deschamps believes there is still plenty to come from the talented 19-year-old

Didier Deschamps believes there is still plenty to come from the talented 19-year-old

Against Argentina, he stretched his tally to three, level with Karim Benzema in 2014 and Thierry Henry in 1998, winning the game in the process.

Already, the only Frenchman who can boast more goals at a single World Cup tournament is Just Fontaine, who will in all probability never have his record of 13 beaten.

Whispers resurfaced of interest from Real Madrid, long-standing admirers and a club who love to snap up the star of a major tournament, and were then quashed by a statement from the Bernabeu claiming no deal was in place.

So all lenses were trained on one teenager ahead of a quarter final rich with sub-plots.

There are Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, if fit. There is the cultural icon that is Paul Pogba.

There is Antoine Griezmann and his intriguing sub-plot with Atletico Madrid teammates Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

Still, what about Mbappe? How does he follow that? Don't worry, promised France boss Didier Deschamps, there is more to come.

'He is only 19 and he will grow a lot,' said Deschamps. 'He will learn how to manage these situations.

The France goalkeeper has been impressed with the ambition and intelligence of Mbappe
The France goalkeeper has been impressed with the ambition and intelligence of Mbappe

The France goalkeeper has been impressed with the ambition and intelligence of Mbappe

'When there are hard times, the trend is to question yourself and to dig deep but when things go well you shouldn't relax and think things come easy or you need to put in less effort.

'Kylian is intelligent, he listens and knows this.'

France captain Hugo Lloris added his praise for Mbappe, his ability to cope with the recognition and his instinct.

'He's a player with so much ambition,' said Lloris. 'He has a bright future but, also, he's very aware that when opportunity knocks you need to seize it.

'He's doing what he can not to miss his chance. The world saw him shine against Argentina but he stays focused and true to his style and wants to enjoy himself.'

Blaise Matuidi's suspension will force at least one change on Deschamps as he tries to find the balance.

France want to keep their momentum rolling but are wary of Uruguay's threat.

Deschamps is wary of the resilience of Uruguay and their incredibly impressive organisation
Deschamps is wary of the resilience of Uruguay and their incredibly impressive organisation

Deschamps is wary of the resilience of Uruguay and their incredibly impressive organisation

'It's true we were effective in the last match and there were a lot of emotions,' said Deschamps.

'But Uruguay is a very different profile to Argentina. They are well organised in defence, strong on set-pieces, very good on the counter with a direct style and two very practised strikers. We will need to be patient.'

Uruguay's build up to the quarter-final has been dominated by the fitness of Cavani, the Paris Saint-Germain striker and clubmate of Mbappe, who limped off having scored twice in a 2-1 win against Portugal in the last 16.

The injury has been dismissed as a ruse in some quarters to the annoyance of manager Oscar Taberez, prompting the Uruguayan FA to issue a statement complete with medical confirmation of damage to a calf muscle.

'Cavani is a historic figure at PSG,' said Lloris. 'He is a winner and a leader, respected in France as a player and as a man because of his values. We're getting ready for anything. Whether he plays or if he doesn't.'

Edinson Cavani's hopes of facing France hang in the balance as he has a calf problem
Edinson Cavani's hopes of facing France hang in the balance as he has a calf problem

Edinson Cavani's hopes of facing France hang in the balance as he has a calf problem

Cristian Stuani, once of Middlesbrough and now playing in Spain for Girona, is the most likely alternative but Cavani was able to join in with at least some of a training session on the eve of the game.

'He is very sad to have suffered an injury during the World Cup,' said 71-year-old Tabarez, who has played heavily upon Uruguay's role as the World Cup underdogs, defying the odds with their tiny population of 3.5million.

'He is a very important player for us and playing very well. So as soon as he was injured he started working hard to recover, concentrating all his dreams and hopes.

'I'm not going to say anything else. I cannot give all my information. I don't want to get into games. We have given enough.'


