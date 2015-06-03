Brazil bulk up with weights session ahead of Belgium quarter-final clash

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

0out of 5

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

0out of 5

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

0out of 5

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

0out of 5

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

Brazil bulk up with weights session ahead of Belgium quarter-final clash

by 05/07/2018 14:06:00 0 comments 1 Views

Brazil bulk up with weights session ahead of Belgium quarter-final clash.... as legend Rivaldo dismisses criticism of talisman Neymar as 'nonsense'

By Robert Cottingham For Mailonline

Published: 14:05 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 14:06 EDT, 5 July 2018

Brazil geared up for their clash against Belgium with a weights session as Tite's squad put the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of Friday's quarter-final.

The Selecao squad trained in a gym at their Kazan base using Technogym equipment to execute a serious of strength and conditioning exercises.

Neymar was pictured performing shoulder presses and deadlifts with a barbell while Thiago Silva and Philippe Coutinho worked out on a bench using dumbells. 

Neymar performs shoulder presses with a Technogtm barbell during a Brazil training session
Neymar performs shoulder presses with a Technogtm barbell during a Brazil training session

Neymar performs shoulder presses with a Technogtm barbell during a Brazil training session

Philippe Coutinho was another star taking part in the workout using Technogym dumbells
Philippe Coutinho was another star taking part in the workout using Technogym dumbells

Philippe Coutinho was another star taking part in the workout using Technogym dumbells


Earlier the squad had been greeted by hundreds of supporters when they touched down in Kazan as Neymar took photos of the welcome and declared: 'This is Brazil'.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has garnered widespread criticism for an incident during Brazil's 2-0 last-16 victory over Mexico, in which he greatly exaggerate a stamp from Miguel Layun in a bid to get his opponent sent off. 

Neymar has been slated for diving throughout the tournament and new data, collated by Swiss broadcaster RTS, revealed the 26-year-old has spent an astonishing 14 minutes on the turf in just four matches so far. 

Taison is put through his paces on the leg press as he bids to force his way into the starting XI
Taison is put through his paces on the leg press as he bids to force his way into the starting XI

Taison is put through his paces on the leg press as he bids to force his way into the starting XI

Fernandinho (left) and Douglas Costa (right) geared up for the quarter-final clash with Belgium
Fernandinho (left) and Douglas Costa (right) geared up for the quarter-final clash with Belgium

Fernandinho (left) and Douglas Costa (right) geared up for the quarter-final clash with Belgium

But Brazil legend Rivaldo, speaking as a Betfair ambassador, believes the criticism of Neymar is unfair and insists everyone is focussing too much on the forward. 

'There has been so much debate about Neymar simulating fouls or wasting time on the floor, but I think that in a competition like this – with VAR – we shouldn't be paying too much attention to this,' Rivaldo said. 

'Perhaps we should be talking about the officials?,' he added. 'I’ve seen many referee mistakes during the World Cup, lots of stuff happening that is not being commented on, but still all the focus is on Neymar.'

Talisman Neymar has come in for criticism this tournament for his antics in exagerrating fouls
Talisman Neymar has come in for criticism this tournament for his antics in exagerrating fouls

Talisman Neymar has come in for criticism this tournament for his antics in exagerrating fouls

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho worked out as he prepared for the Belgium clash
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho worked out as he prepared for the Belgium clash

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho worked out as he prepared for the Belgium clash

Rivaldo did suggest that Neymar's antics mean he is in danger of provoking harsher treatment from opponents who are targeting Brazil's talisman.  

'If the defenders manage to stop Neymar without fouling him then he cannot stay on the floor for too long,' Rivaldo, a 2002 World Cup winner, said. 'But when other players start provoking him he must do his part, which is normal.' 

He added: 'All this nonsense means other players attempt to provoke him even more, and he must be intelligent in these moments. 

'Even referees could be influenced by this controversy and punish Neymar unfairly, but he must try to relax and I believe manager Tite will try to calm him down, telling him to just play his game as always.' 

Renato Augusto (left), Thiago Silva (centre) and Paulinho (right) use the stationary bikes
Renato Augusto (left), Thiago Silva (centre) and Paulinho (right) use the stationary bikes

Renato Augusto (left), Thiago Silva (centre) and Paulinho (right) use the stationary bikes

Paulinho performed barbell deadlifts in the Brazil-branded training facility on Thursday
Paulinho performed barbell deadlifts in the Brazil-branded training facility on Thursday

Paulinho performed barbell deadlifts in the Brazil-branded training facility on Thursday

Coach Tite has continued his policy of rotating the captain's armband for the Belgium game with Miranda set to be Brazil's 16th skipper in the last 25 matches.

While Tite has come in for criticism for his policy, it means that all but one of the expected starting XI against Belgium will have captained Brazil from the start before.

Rivaldo was speaking on behalf of his role as Betfair ambassador.  

Advertisement
Read more:

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Real Madrid but who will replace him?

Brazil boss Tite picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium World Cup clash

Brazil star Neymar has spent nearly 14 minutes on the floor at the World Cup

England fans can still secure quick visa ahead of Sweden clash

Brazil fans give stars huge welcome ahead of World Cup quarter final

Club-by-club guide to transfer window ahead of Premier League return

Gareth Southgate and his England team are changing our game for good

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More