Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku believes Brazil's defence 'can be taken' in quarter-final

Latest News

Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Latest News

Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Latest News

Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

0out of 5

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

0out of 5

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

0out of 5

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

0out of 5

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote

0out of 5
Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Football

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku believes Brazil's defence 'can be taken' in quarter-final

by 05/07/2018 13:46:00 0 comments 1 Views

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku believes Brazil's defence 'can be taken' in quarter-final showdown and denies that Neymar is a cheat

  • Fagner has struggled in World Cup and could be exploited by Eden Hazard  
  • Romelu Lukaku says Belgium have worked on ways to take advantage of defence
  • Striker is taking huge belief from dramatic comeback victory over Japan  
  • He said of Neymar: 'For me he is not an actor. The players against him are tough'

By Ian Herbert For Mailonline

Published: 13:43 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 13:46 EDT, 5 July 2018

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku on Thursday night said that Brazil’s defence ‘can be taken’ in their World Cup quarter final and that his team have been working on a way of exploiting it.

The struggles of right back Fagner in this tournament, create a big opportunity for captain Eden Hazard, though the Manchester United striker - who was animated and upbeat during his press conference - said his team could not attack the Brazilians ‘in the usual way.’

After Belgium’s arrival at the scene of Friday’s match was delayed by torrential rain, Lukaku said: ‘I believe defensively they can be taken but the way in which you do it will have to vary. Three or four [of them] are really experienced defenders so you have to know how to attack. We’ve trained for that on Wednesday so we are really well prepared.’

Romelu Lukaku is confident that Belgium's attack can exploit the Brazil defence
Romelu Lukaku is confident that Belgium's attack can exploit the Brazil defence

Romelu Lukaku is confident that Belgium's attack can exploit the Brazil defence

The striker knows his side will fight until the last minute, as shown in the victory over Japan
The striker knows his side will fight until the last minute, as shown in the victory over Japan

The striker knows his side will fight until the last minute, as shown in the victory over Japan

The Belgians are clearly taking huge belief from becoming the first team since 1966 to overcome a 2-0 losing deficit within 90 minutes to win a World Cup finals knock-out tie. Lukaku was seen speaking in animated way to his teammates after Japan had been beaten. 

‘Nothing in life is easy,’ he said on Thursday. ‘If you want to achieve something you have to fight for it. We had to fight until the last second to win and I wanted that message to pass to the players.’

Didier Drogba, Lukaku’s mentor has said Belgium can beat the five-times winners if Lukaku is fully fit.

‘Yes well can't you see that i’m fit?!’ the 25-year-old joked. 

‘Everybody knows Didier Drogba is a bit of a big brother for me. He’s helped me since I arrived in England. He demands a lot from me because he knows I have potential to do big things. I know where he’s coming from and now I need to prove my worth on the field.’

Lukaku rejected claims that Neymar is a cheat who dives.

He said: ‘No for me, he is not an actor. The players who play against him are tough. I think he in the future will be the best player in the world and i'm very happy that I'll be going against him for a second time.’

Lukaku rejected the claim that Neymar is a cheat despite the play acting from the striker
Lukaku rejected the claim that Neymar is a cheat despite the play acting from the striker

Lukaku rejected the claim that Neymar is a cheat despite the play acting from the striker

BELGIUM VS BRAZIL, QUARTER-FINAL: POSSIBLE TEAMS

Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Fagner, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Coutinho, Fernandinho, Paulinho; Neymar, Jesus, Willian

Belgium: (3-4-3): Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli; Fellaini, Lukaku, Hazard   

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was challenged on why he insisted Brazil were favourites and whether this showed a lack of belief on the part of the world’s third-ranked nation, up against the second-ranked.

He said: ‘The difference [between us] is clear. The two sides are very similar in terms of the quality we have. The difference is that we haven't won a World Cup. When you go into a tournament that you haven’t got the know-how you cannot bring the advantage. 

'They have got that psychological barrier out of the way. We have to be a team that respects that. They have got the know-how and mentality.’

The Belgians have prepared to face an experienced Selecao with tournament nous 
The Belgians have prepared to face an experienced Selecao with tournament nous 

The Belgians have prepared to face an experienced Selecao with tournament nous 


Advertisement

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Midfielder Handed Six Game Ban For His Eye Gouge On Chelsea's Diego Costa

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Nigerian Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh Resigns

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Gabonese Footballer Dethrones Yaya Toure As Glo African Footballer Of The Year

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Real Madrid but who will replace him?

Brazil boss Tite picks Miranda as skipper for Belgium World Cup clash

Brazil star Neymar has spent nearly 14 minutes on the floor at the World Cup

England fans can still secure quick visa ahead of Sweden clash

Brazil fans give stars huge welcome ahead of World Cup quarter final

Club-by-club guide to transfer window ahead of Premier League return

Gareth Southgate and his England team are changing our game for good

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More