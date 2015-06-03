Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku believes Brazil's defence 'can be taken' in quarter-final

By Ian Herbert For Mailonline

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku on Thursday night said that Brazil’s defence ‘can be taken’ in their World Cup quarter final and that his team have been working on a way of exploiting it.

The struggles of right back Fagner in this tournament, create a big opportunity for captain Eden Hazard, though the Manchester United striker - who was animated and upbeat during his press conference - said his team could not attack the Brazilians ‘in the usual way.’

After Belgium’s arrival at the scene of Friday’s match was delayed by torrential rain, Lukaku said: ‘I believe defensively they can be taken but the way in which you do it will have to vary. Three or four [of them] are really experienced defenders so you have to know how to attack. We’ve trained for that on Wednesday so we are really well prepared.’

Romelu Lukaku is confident that Belgium's attack can exploit the Brazil defence

The striker knows his side will fight until the last minute, as shown in the victory over Japan

The Belgians are clearly taking huge belief from becoming the first team since 1966 to overcome a 2-0 losing deficit within 90 minutes to win a World Cup finals knock-out tie. Lukaku was seen speaking in animated way to his teammates after Japan had been beaten.

‘Nothing in life is easy,’ he said on Thursday. ‘If you want to achieve something you have to fight for it. We had to fight until the last second to win and I wanted that message to pass to the players.’

Didier Drogba, Lukaku’s mentor has said Belgium can beat the five-times winners if Lukaku is fully fit.

‘Yes well can't you see that i’m fit?!’ the 25-year-old joked.

‘Everybody knows Didier Drogba is a bit of a big brother for me. He’s helped me since I arrived in England. He demands a lot from me because he knows I have potential to do big things. I know where he’s coming from and now I need to prove my worth on the field.’

Lukaku rejected claims that Neymar is a cheat who dives.

He said: ‘No for me, he is not an actor. The players who play against him are tough. I think he in the future will be the best player in the world and i'm very happy that I'll be going against him for a second time.’

Lukaku rejected the claim that Neymar is a cheat despite the play acting from the striker

BELGIUM VS BRAZIL, QUARTER-FINAL: POSSIBLE TEAMS Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Fagner, T Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Coutinho, Fernandinho, Paulinho; Neymar, Jesus, Willian Belgium: (3-4-3): Courtois, Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Chadli; Fellaini, Lukaku, Hazard

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez was challenged on why he insisted Brazil were favourites and whether this showed a lack of belief on the part of the world’s third-ranked nation, up against the second-ranked.

He said: ‘The difference [between us] is clear. The two sides are very similar in terms of the quality we have. The difference is that we haven't won a World Cup. When you go into a tournament that you haven’t got the know-how you cannot bring the advantage.

'They have got that psychological barrier out of the way. We have to be a team that respects that. They have got the know-how and mentality.’

The Belgians have prepared to face an experienced Selecao with tournament nous



