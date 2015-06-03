Latest News

Real Madrid Finally Opens Up On Reports It Has Agreed With PSG To Buy Mbappe

04/07/2018 22:05:00
Mayorkun vs Reekado Banks – Whose Songs Do You Enjoy Listening To The Most?

04/07/2018 22:13:00
Why I Worship President Trump As A ‘God’ – Indian Man Shares Story (Video)

04/07/2018 22:19:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Donald Trump Jr posts bizarre Fourth of July photoshop tribute

Trapped Thai boys moved deeper into caves onto 'Women's Boobs' ledge

Royal fans gush over snap of Prince Harry with his friend's young daughter at a charity ball

Canadian couple save Arctic fox stranded on precarious iceberg

Student gives birth to a girl in front of her shocked mother who immediately throws away the baby

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Mohammed Indimi

Mohamed Bensalah

Aliko Dangote

Othman Benjelloun

Matthew Ashimolowo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Chris Okotie

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Football

Kyle Walker wants his dream season to continue in Russia as England prepare to take on Sweden

by 05/07/2018 13:44:00

Kyle Walker wants his dream season to continue in Russia as England prepare to take on Sweden in World Cup quarter-final

  • England take on Sweden on Saturday in World Cup quarter-final 
  • Kyle Walker won the Premier League title and League Cup with Manchester City
  • Walker insists that he feels back to normal after struggling with cramp

By Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer, Repino

Published: 13:43 EDT, 5 July 2018 | Updated: 13:44 EDT, 5 July 2018

Kyle Walker says living out his World Cup dreams with England has blown everything else he has achieved in career out of the water - and the defender is desperate to keep the party going back home.

After ending his first season at Manchester City with the Premier League title, the 28-year-old is in Russia already ahead as Gareth Southgate's men prepare for a mouth-watering quarter-final against Sweden.

Walker cannot wait for Saturday's clash in Samara as he continues to live out 'every little boy's dream' with England.

Kyle Walker is looking for even more success as England go in search of World Cup glory
Kyle Walker is looking for even more success as England go in search of World Cup glory

 


'First and foremost, it has been a fantastic year for me personally, to achieve the things I have achieved - but this is the top thing that I want,' he said.

'Obviously the Premier League is done now and I've ticked that off, but to do something for your country and for your nation I think blows everything out of the water.

'Obviously you work all season with your club to get sat in this seat, but to represent your country I think there's nothing better.

'Seeing the reaction from the people at home and stuff like that - shops are closing in Sheffield to go and watch the game! It's crazy.

'You half want to be there to join in with the atmosphere but I am glad I am sat here and hopefully we can continue having a few more parties, eh?'

Walker says he never thought he would play for local team Sheffield United, never mind step out at a World Cup.

Walker (left) won the Premier League title with England team-mates John Stones (centre) and Raheem Sterling (left) at Manchester City
The defender's only previous major tournament experience came at Euro 2016, which ended in a humiliating defeat to Iceland that was at the back of his mind as they dug deep to see off Colombia.

'I think it just shows what we're like off the field,' Walker told the Lions' Den. 'I think the transmits onto the field and what we've achieved.

'The late goal against Tunisia got the World Cup off to a great start.

'Obviously going through the other night, which we had memories from the Euros and I am thinking when the goal goes in not again. Not again.

'When Hendo unfortunately missed that penalty, you kind of think 'well, is this same old England?'

'Well, I think we've shown to the nation and also to the world the belief that we have in the camp, that we know and we trust in each other.

Walker was substituted against Colombia due to cramp but still celebrated afterwards
'We knew we were going to win that because of the belief and the hard work we've put on the training field has shown up in those crucial five penalties.'

Replaced by Marcus Rashford as extra-time came to a close, Walker would have struggled to take a penalty given the cramp he was struggling with.

'I feel back to normal,' he said.

'The cramp got the better of me in the later stages of the game but I think in them game situations you get a little bit nervous.

KYLE WALKER'S 2017/18 SEASON 

Premier League - 32 games

Champions League - Seven games

FA Cup - Three games

League Cup - Six games 

Total - 48 games 

'I think probably the nervous energy went straight to my calves. But it was a positive end to the game and it was all worthwhile.'

Walker got the lactic acid out of the legs in training on Thursday and is now preparing to face Sweden - the opposition he made his first start against in 2012.

'I made my debut for England against Sweden,' he said.

'It's come around where I am playing the biggest game of my career against Sweden, representing my country at the quarter-finals of a World Cup.'

Fabian Delph will be available again for that after returning home to be with his wife as they welcomed their third child the morning after the Colombia match.

'I've known him since I was about six when we used to play Sheffield United v Bradford,' Walker said.

'Spending the year with him at Manchester City and then sharing this experience with him as well, it's been special.

'I think on his face there it says he is going to be glad to get back to us because three girls in the house plus his wife is going to be very tough for him now!'

